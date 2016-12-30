Coastal Commissioner Wendy Mitchell resigns post after six years on the panel

California Coastal Commission member Wendy Mitchell, who supported the controversial ouster of the agency’s executive director earlier this year, resigned Friday.

Mitchell, a Los Angeles-based government affairs consultant and former legislative aide, submitted a resignation letter to Gov. Jerry Brown, stating that she would step down immediately after six years on the commission.

“Like you, I believe that sometimes the job of leadership is not to tell the people what they want to hear but in doing what needs to be done,” the letter stated.

Mitchell was appointed by former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger at the end of his term. She has close ties to Susan McCabe, an influential lobbyist who represents many clients with business before the commission.

The powerful land use agency oversees development, environmental protection and the use of marine resources along 1,100 miles of the California coastline.

Mitchell was one of seven commissioners who voted in February to fire Executive Director Charles Lester, a 24-year veteran of the agency and widely supported by the public, many state legislators and former commission members. He served as director of the agency for five years.

Mitchell and other panel members accused Lester of unspecified management and leadership problems.

“I’m proud to have served with my fellow commissioners who made tough decisions and did so with the best of intentions, even when it cost them personally and politically, because they believed what they were doing was best for the California Coast,” Mitchell wrote.

