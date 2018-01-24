Ridership on Metro fell to the lowest level in more than a decade last year

Despite a growing population and a booming economy, the number of trips taken on Los Angeles County's bus and rail network last year fell to the lowest level in more than a decade.
Passengers on Metropolitan Transportation Authority buses and trains took 397.4 million trips in 2017, a decline of 15% over five years. Metro's workhorse bus system, which carries about three-quarters of the system's passengers, has seen a drop of nearly 20%.
The ridership decline plaguing Metro and other Southern California transit agencies provides a grim assessment of public officials' efforts to shift commuters from driving to public transit.
Experts and officials have no firm answers, but have attributed the decline to a combination of factors, including changes to immigration policy, competition from Uber and Lyft and more people buying cars — as well as problems with existing transit service.
Nearly two-thirds of former Metro riders told the agency in a survey in 2016 that they stopped riding because bus service was inefficient, inconvenient or difficult to reach. The vast majority of those people now drive alone.
Metro officials, concerned by the decline, have commissioned a study on how to improve their service, which spans 170 lines and 15,000 stops.
Experts have theorized that Metro has lost a relatively small number of riders who previously relied on the bus for all kinds of trips, including commuting and running errands. Their departure has had an outsized effect on overall ridership because they took multiple trips per day.
The region's shift away from the traditional 9-to-5 job structure makes Metro less convenient for people who now work from home, visit several job sites per week, or hold multiple part-time jobs.
"The bulk of our system has been tailored toward commuters and students," said Metro senior executive officer Conan Cheung. "We need to evolve relative to what customers expect."
Other cities across the U.S., including New York and Chicago, have lost bus riders as well. But no region is poised to invest as aggressively in transit as Los Angeles County, where voters approved a sales tax increase in 2016 that will raise an estimated $120 billion over four decades for transit construction and operations.
The future success of the taxpayer-funded lines — including a rail tunnel through the Sepulveda Pass — will require a well-organized bus network that can carry riders to train stations and serve neighborhoods that won't receive a rail line.
One study prepared by UCLA for the Southern California Assn. of Governments suggests that the region simply has more cars available per resident than in the past, making driving more accessible.
More cars and more residents has made traffic worse. That has slowed buses down, pushing frustrated passengers toward driving.
"It's a vicious cycle," said Carter Rubin, a mobility and climate advocate for the Natural Resources Defense Council. "Buses need to be competitive with driving for them to be appealing."
Bus-only lanes make transit more efficient, but cities control the markings on the streets where Metro buses run, and officials don't always agree. The bus-only lane along Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles, for example, stops at the Beverly Hills border.
Metro is considering adding more high-frequency service on the busiest corridors across the county, and will discuss painting more bus lanes, Cheung said. Officials will also be reevaluating Metro's fare pricing structure this year for one-way fares and passes.
A change in state immigration policy has also chipped away at another longtime group of Metro riders. A state law that took effect in 2015 allows immigrants in the country illegally to apply for California driver's licenses. The Department of Motor Vehicles has issued more than 850,000 such licenses statewide.
Metro is also facing stiff competition from ride-hailing companies such as Lyft and Uber. The car services are faster than most buses, and — thanks to subsidies from venture capital firms — cost just a few dollars more than a Metro trip.
That's attractive to riders such as Rasalyn Bowden, 43, who lives in South L.A.'s Westmont neighborhood and has been a semi-frequent Metro rider since she was a child.
"I like riding the bus," Bowden said. "It's my time to put on my headphones and read. I don't have the responsibility of driving. But it takes a long time."
To get from her home in South L.A. to the real estate office in Hollywood where she works as a bookkeeper, Bowden has to take three buses. The trip can take two hours.
A few years ago, Bowden would have had no other option. Now, when she's tired or it's late, she gets off the bus and takes a Lyft at her halfway point. That ride costs a few dollars more but saves her half an hour.
