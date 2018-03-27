Orange County likely to scrap homeless plan, creating a new political crisis

Orange County supervisors on Tuesday appear likely to scrap a controversial plan to create emergency shelters, throwing their efforts to address the region's homeless crisis back to square one.
Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting is expected to be packed with neighbors who oppose putting emergency shelters in their neighborhoods.
Just last week, the board approved studying a plan to move hundreds of people being evicted from camps along the Santa Ana River into motels and eventually into tent-like structures at three temporary shelters in Huntington Beach, Irvine and Laguna Niguel. The vote marked the county's most concrete effort yet to find housing for the unsheltered.
Under the plan, a site in Irvine with a capacity of 200 would be opened first, followed by a site in Huntington Beach with a capacity of 100. If more beds are needed, a third site that could serve up to 100 would be opened on property near City Hall in Laguna Niguel.
The sites would be used only after current county shelters reach capacity. The housing would be in tent-like structures.
But the plan is now in serious jeopardy after those three communities vowed to do whatever it takes to keep the shelters out. Leaders in Irvine and Laguna Niguel voted to sue the county to block the shelter plan, and local officials oppose the Huntington Beach location.
The homeless have been pushed out of their encampments in response to complaints by nearby residents. But the county's existing homeless shelters are already at capacity, and a federal judge, David O. Carter, has ordered local governments to find places for the evicted people to live. Carter temporarily halted the evictions and toured the camps, demanding the county find shelter for those being moved out of the river area.
Orange County, among the nation's most affluent, faces special challenges because it has a relatively sparse infrastructure of services and support for the homeless.