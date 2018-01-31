Cal State trustees pick UC Davis campus diversity leader to be San Diego State's new president

California State University's Board of Trustees has appointed Adela de la Torre the new president of San Diego State, continuing a trend at the nation's largest public university system in diversifying its top campus leaders.
De La Torre, who is currently the vice chancellor of student affairs and campus diversity at UC Davis, is the ninth woman appointed as permanent Cal State president under Chancellor Timothy P. White. She is the first woman to serve as San Diego State's president and replaces Sally Roush, who has led the campus on an interim basis since last summer.
The appointment of Roush, and now De la Torre, mark the first time that more than half of Cal State's 23 campus leaders are women. Trustees on Wednesday agreed to give De la Torre the same $428,645 salary — the highest of any Cal State president — as her predecessor, Elliot Hirshman.
Trustee Adam Day, who chaired the search committee, noted De la Torre's diverse experience in higher education and vision for San Diego State, one of the system's most high-profile campuses.
"Adela is a skilled, student-success-focused administrator and, most importantly, is a visionary leader," he said. "She emerged from a deep pool of candidates as the perfect person to lead the university."
In addition to her various roles at UC Davis, where she has worked for more than 15 years, De la Torre has also worked in the Cal State system, including as chair of the Chicano/Latino studies department at Cal State Long Beach and a professor of healthcare administration in the 1980s and '90s.
She earned her bachelor's degree in political economy of natural resources at UC Berkeley, as well as a master's of science and PhD in agricultural and resource economics.
De la Torre, 63, will join the San Diego campus on or before June 30, administrators said.
