Hundreds line up for Stephon Clark funeral; huge crowds expected for protests

Stephon Clark, the unarmed African American man fatally shot by Sacramento police earlier this month, will be laid to rest Thursday amid more protests over his death.
A large group of family members, friends and activists including the Rev. Al Sharpton will attend the funeral. Protests are expected through the day and into the night, including outside a Sacramento Kings game.
More than an hour before Clark's funeral was set to begin, a line of more than 100 mourners snaked through the parking lot. Some wore shirts bearing Clark's name or photograph. Others carried signs.
Shareef Ali didn't know Clark but he came to support the family.
"It's shocking what happened to Stephon," he said. He said the next step will be police reform and hopefully a change in policies.
Lena Williams waited outside the church with her three children. She said the shooting wasn't surprising, but rather "common" and "expected."
She said she is glad people are "not being quiet."
"If we do things the right way, we can be an example," she said. She cautioned that residents don't yet know both sides, but said she hopes the Police Department can take a look at biases and policies.
"There's so much more to this," she said.
Michele Dilliehunt wore a shirt with two photographs of Clark on the back. She said she used to live near his family when her children, now 28 and 21, were growing up.
"The police have killed too many people and got away with it," she said. "No matter what, it was overkill."
She said she worries for other family members and hopes her young grandsons will never have to endure discrimination by police.
"It could have been my nephew or one of my grandsons," she said.
After the March 18 shooting, police quickly released officers' body camera videos as well as radio transmissions. A series of protests have led to tense standoffs with police — including one that blocked Interstate 5 and another that prevented fans from getting into a Sacramento Kings basketball game — but officers have been restrained in their response, avoiding further escalation.
The encounter that ended Clark's life began when officers responded to a call about a man vandalizing vehicles, authorities said. The caller said the man had broken car windows and was hiding in a backyard, according to the Police Department.
A Sacramento County Sheriff's Department helicopter spotted a man in a backyard and directed police toward him, authorities said. Deputies told officers that the man had picked up a "toolbar" and broken the window of a home.
The man was seen running south, toward the front of the house, where he stopped and looked into another car, police said. Officers ordered him to stop and show his hands, but he ran. They chased him to the backyard, where, authorities say, he turned and advanced toward the officers holding what they thought was a gun.
Fearing for their safety, the officers fired their duty weapons 20 times, the department said. Clark, who was holding a cellphone, was pronounced dead at the scene.
In police videos, an officer is heard saying, "Hey, mute," before the sound cuts off, indicating audio recording had been stopped.
Sacramento's police chief said the request to mute "builds suspicion" and is part of the investigation.
On Tuesday morning, state Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra and Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn announced an agreement intended to calm the city. It calls for the state Justice Department to provide independent oversight of the investigation of the shooting and to review Sacramento's police training and policies on the use of force.
Mayor Darrell Steinberg began Tuesday's community meeting at City Hall by offering the council's condolences to those affected by Clark's slaying.
"In the days, weeks and months ahead, you will be heard. It is our job to hear your truth and calls for change," he said.
St. John and Santa Cruz reported from Sacramento and Serna from Los Angeles.
