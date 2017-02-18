Norma McCorvey, once-anonymous plaintiff in 'Roe vs. Wade,' dies at 69

Norma McCorvey, the once-anonymous plaintiff in the “Roe vs. Wade” case that led to the Supreme Court’s decision legalizing abortion, has died. She was 69.

McCorvey, who later joined the anti-abortion movement, died at an assisted living center in Katy, Texas, said journalist Joshua Prager, who is working on a book about McCorvey and was with her and her family when she died. He said she died of heart failure, according to the Associated Press.

As the plaintiff in Roe vs. Wade, McCorvey represented thousands of women who had searched “for a safe termination of an unwanted pregnancy at a time when virtually all abortions were illegal,” said David Garrow, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “Liberty and Sexuality, The Right to Privacy and the Making of Roe v. Wade.”

“Norma McCorvey will very much be remembered,” he said in a 2007 interview with The Times.

In 1970, McCorvey was more than two months pregnant when she met lawyers Sarah Weddington and Linda Coffee, who were preparing to contest the Texas abortion law. At the time, it was illegal to have an abortion in the state, except by a doctor’s orders to save a woman’s life. The lawyers were looking for a plaintiff who wanted to terminate her pregnancy.

McCorvey signed the suit that contested the law, on the grounds that it violated the 9th Amendment to the Constitution, which guarantees the right to free choice and privacy.

She used the alias “Jane Roe” so that she could avoid getting embroiled in the public debate about abortion. The case moved slowly from Dallas District Court to the Supreme Court. In the meantime, McCorvey gave birth to her baby. She never had the abortion she was seeking.

The Supreme Court announced its decision in January 1973. Seven justices voted that making abortion illegal was unconstitutional. The other two voted not to change the existing law.

For some years, McCorvey remained secretive about her role in the case. When she revealed her identity in an interview on Dallas television news in 1984, it was to show her support for Roe vs. Wade, which she referred to as “my law.”

In the many more interviews that followed, McCorvey described her troubled life and eventually told her full story in “I Am Roe,” an autobiography she wrote with Andy Meisler in 1994.

“I am a rough woman, born into pain and anger and raised mostly by myself,” she wrote. She described her years as a teenage runaway and reform school inmate, a high school dropout who drifted from job to job. She was an addict, a lesbian and “a complete failure,” she wrote.

“Baby Roe” was her third child, a girl like the others. Each one had a different father and was given up for adoption because McCorvey felt unfit to raise them, she said.

Her personal story made her an imperfect fit with both the abortion-rights leaders and the anti-abortion activists. Neither side fully embraced her.

“Part of it had to do with social class, part of it was homophobia,” Garrow said of McCorvey. She was never a “poster child” of the pro-abortion movement because “poster people were supposed to look like suburban wives,” Garrow said. “But that wasn’t the reality.

“Norma was a quite representative plaintiff. It made perfect sense that a woman who needed an abortion in 1970 had a down-and-out life. If you had connections, you could get a safe abortion from a doctor.”

After signing the affidavit that launched the Roe vs. Wade case, McCorvey had little more to do with it. She and her lawyers agreed that she would not be called on to give a deposition or appear in court.

Weddington argued before the judges that the 9th Amendment gives a pregnant woman, not the court, the right to decide whether she will terminate her pregnancy.

The defendant in the case, Dist. Atty. Henry Wade, argued against her in support of the existing Texas law. He already had prosecuted several doctors for performing illegal abortions in the state.

When Dallas court judges decided in favor of “Roe,” Wade said he would appeal their decision. In the meantime, he said, he would continue to prosecute doctors who performed abortions.

Once her baby was born, in the summer of 1970, McCorvey lost track of the case. She learned about the Supreme Court decision by reading about it in the newspaper.

For years, McCorvey said she was proud of her role in legalizing abortion. She also said it didn’t do her any good.

Norma Leah Nelson was born Sept. 22, 1947, in Lettesworth, La., north of Baton Rouge. The family moved to Houston, where her father, Olin, repaired radios and televisions and her mother, Mary Mildred, worked as a waitress. The couple divorced when Norma was 13. She moved to Dallas with her mother and her older brother.

Starting at about age 10, she began running away from home and spending time in reform schools. It was there that she realized she was a lesbian, she later wrote.

At 16, she married Woody McCorvey, a sheet metal worker she met in Dallas. They moved to El Monte to look for work.

When she got pregnant, he beat her and said the baby wasn’t his. She went home to her mother, gave birth to her first baby and named her Melissa. Soon afterward, McCorvey’s mother took custody of the infant.

McCorvey got pregnant a second time during a brief relationship with a man she worked with at a Dallas hospital. When the baby was born, the child’s father adopted her and cut ties with McCorvey.

Pregnant for a third time, she left her job with a traveling carnival and went to live with her father, who had moved to Dallas. After a difficult birth, she saw “Baby Roe” once before the girl went home with her adoptive parents.

At her father’s apartment, McCorvey slid into a deep depression, took an overdose of pills and drank a bottle of bourbon. She was near death when he came home from work.

The incident left her searching for a reason to live. She found it in her alias. Jane Roe was her alter-ego, the powerful woman she always wanted to be, “the other woman, whose name was on the Supreme Court papers and some day, maybe, in the history books,” McCorvey wrote in her autobiography.

“Without Jane Roe, without a cause to fight for and a purpose for living, the original Norma would never have survived.”

Several years after her suicide attempt, McCorvey was leaving a grocery store with her purse full of stolen food. The store manager, Connie Gonzalez, caught her but didn’t report her to the police. The two women began dating, and soon afterward McCorvey moved in with Gonzalez.

“Connie has taken care of me in hundreds of ways,” McCorvey wrote in her autobiography. “I have taken care of her as best I can.”