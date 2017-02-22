Top Trump envoys head to Mexico to repair damaged ties

Few international relationships have gotten off to a rockier start for the Trump administration than the one with Mexico.

Days after he took office, President Trump argued on the phone and on Twitter with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto over Trump’s demand that Mexico pay to build a tall wall along the border.

Peña Nieto repeated his blanket refusal to pay for a wall — and then rebuffed Trump by canceling a planned visit to the White House.

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly will fly to Mexico City in an attempt to repair the relationship, which went into a tailspin during the presidential race last year when Trump frequently used anti-Mexican rhetoric, and has yet to recover.

They will meet with Peña Nieto and with Luis Videgaray, Mexico’s foreign minister, on Thursday. Videgaray has established a close relationship with Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, who has been given a broad foreign affairs portfolio at the White House.

Videgaray and Kushner held several unannounced meetings during the transition and shortly after Trump’s inauguration in an effort to find common ground on the wall and on issues of illegal immigration, trade, drug control and other areas affecting the two neighbors.

“This is a moment of definition: The decisions we make in the coming months will determine how Mexico and the United States coexist for the next decades,” Videgaray said last week at the margins of the G-20 economic summit in Bonn, Germany.

During the campaign, Trump described Mexicans as rapists and criminals. As president, he has launched aggressive plans to round up and deport millions of foreigners, including Mexicans, who live in the United States without legal authorization.

He also has vowed to scrap or renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement, a 1994 deal that eliminated almost all tariffs among the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

NAFTA is credited with vastly expanding hemispheric trade — about $1.4 billion in goods now cross the U.S.-Mexico border every day — but at the cost of some U.S. jobs because the deal made it easier for U.S. companies to move factories to Mexico.

Trump also has threatened to slap a 35% tax on goods, including cars, that are made in Mexico and sold in the United States.

Some Mexican officials have countered with threats to end cooperation on joint efforts that target drug trafficking, illegal immigration and organized crime.

In recent years, Mexico has prevented thousands of Central Americans from flooding U.S. border crossings and has allowed extradition of drug lords, including Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, to the United States.

Mexico is also pouring an estimated $50 million into its 50 diplomatic consulates in the United States to support its citizens who are under threat of deportation. Delaying removals could wind up clogging U.S. immigration courts and jails.

There seems to be little space for common ground.

Even if Tillerson and Kelly are able to calm Mexican tempers, Trump seems unlikely to back down from his demands for Mexico to pay for a border wall, a cornerstone of his campaign.

For Peña Nieto, there is little political capital to work with the White House given widespread umbrage in Mexico at the new American president.

“We know that damage has been done to the bilateral relationship in the last few months,” Sen. Benjamin L. Cardin of Maryland, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said after an official trip to Mexico City last weekend.

But Cardin voiced optimism for the future of U.S.-Mexico relations while taking a swipe at Trump’s tweets.

“I’m confident the strength of our partnership and friendship with Mexico is dynamic enough to withstand 140-character broadsides or unrealistic demands,” he said.

Trump’s handling of relations with Mexico so far has largely relied on his inner circle, including Kushner, and not the Latin America veterans at the State Department and National Security Council.

Craig Deare, who had been named National Security Council director for Western Hemisphere affairs and was one of the most senior Trump appointees to occupy a post involving Mexico and Latin America, was fired late last week after he criticized how the administration was handling foreign policy.

Deare had complained to scholars during a private session at the Wilson Center think tank in Washington that foreign policy was too tightly controlled by Kushner and Trump’s chief strategist, Stephen K. Bannon, according to one of the people who attended the meeting and spoke on condition of anonymity because the discussion was private.

Deare said the president’s top aides fostered dysfunction in the White House and blocked access to Trump to the detriment of actual policymaking, the person said.

There are far-reaching consequences of ruining the U.S. relationship with Mexico.

In addition to suspending bilateral cooperation, Mexico and the rest of Latin America could turn away from an unfriendly Washington toward an eager-to-please China. That could cost the U.S. economically and in terms of strategic power, after decades in which the United States diligently sought to rebuild ties with the region.

In Mexico, Trump’s antagonism, along with discontent with the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party, is fanning flames of renewed nationalism and stoking the prospects of leftist candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in the next presidential elections.

“We are now deeply concerned to see this [U.S.-Mexico] foundation shaken,” six former U.S. ambassadors to Mexico, under both Republican and Democratic administrations, wrote in letter published this month on the Wilson Center website.

“Public attitudes in both countries are being soured by exaggerated public accusations,” they wrote. “Mexicans believe that their national ‘dignity’ has been insulted. Champions of closer cooperation with the United States are on the defensive. Nationalist voices are gaining traction. This is not in the United States’ long-term interest.”