Forget about lobster. Baby eels are Maine's thing, and the feds are cracking down on illegal eel trafficking

It is just past midnight, rain clouds stalking a full moon, and Julie Keene, a 57-year-old grandmother, is out on a muddy riverbank in thigh-high rubber boots and a camouflage jacket, a headlamp strapped over her hair.

As she wrestles with an oversize fishing net, Keene tells how she went from rags to riches, and that’s not a story many fishermen tell.

Just a few years ago, the sardine factory in her hometown of Lubec had closed and Keene was scrounging for a living digging clams and gathering periwinkles from the beach.

“We were so damn poor we were on food stamps,’’ Keene said.

Then came what for Maine was the equivalent of a gold rush. It was slimy, squirmy baby eels — in such demand in Asian markets that they were suddenly more profitable than even the beloved Maine lobster.

One memorable night in 2012 when the baby eel were running strong, Keene was paid $36,000 — in cash — for her catch.

“I almost threw up. I felt like I had robbed a bank. I couldn’t grasp the concept of that much money,’’ Keene recalled.

The eel rush allowed Keene, the divorced daughter of a lighthouse keeper, to buy a small farm, a tractor and a truck. She even started a retirement account.

Julie Keene is a longtime elver fisherman, a person who fishes for American glass eels, along the Union River, in Ellsworth, Maine. She checks her nets at 11:30 p.m., when the tide is high and the eels are swimming upstream.

Government regulators have since stepped in to slow the fishing frenzy, but with American glass eels fetching $1,200 a pound and up, federal and state authorities have launched a wide-ranging criminal probe to halt what has become a multimillion international smuggling industry that is threatening the survival of the much-maligned species.

Eleven people have pleaded guilty in Maine and South Carolina since last year to illegally trafficking in baby eels, and two more are awaiting trial.

“Skyrocketing prices for juvenile American eels in Asia have led to a surge in poaching and trafficking in this unique species, threatening to wipe it out in the rivers of the Northeast,” Dan Ashe, then director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, said when the case was announced in October.

Europe has had serious problems. The eel population has declined by 90% across the continent over the last 30 years, and with the fish now considered critically endangered there, exports to Asia have been banned.

In the United States, the International Union for Conservation of Nature said in 2014 that the American eel was at “very high risk” of extinction in the wild.

U.S. officials have stopped short of declaring the American eel endangered, noting in 2015 that harvest quotas adopted after the initial eel rush “have reduced stressors on the species.”

But conservationists say there is significant cause for concern.

“Eels are in a massive crisis,” said Andrew Kerr, chairman of the Sustainable Eel Group, a British-based organization dedicated to the protection of the European eel, which is closely related to the American eel.

American glass eels are highly sought for their sale to Asian countries, especially China.

“It doesn’t have the panda’s beauty or the tiger’s emotional status. The only people who care about eel are those who want to enjoy eating it,” he said.

In addition to overfishing, dams are also a factor contributing to the decline of the species, blocking eels’ paths both upriver to grow and downriver to spawn.

As of now, only Maine and South Carolina permit fishing of glass eels, or elvers as they are called. A total of 425 people in Maine have licenses, and the state’s total is restricted to 9,600 pounds, less than half of what was fished in 2012. But federal authorities say there is evidence that fishermen from other states are bringing illegal catches to Maine in an attempt to skirt federal regulations.

Disputes between fishermen and environmental regulators are an eternal feature of life in Maine, as regular as the ocean tides, but the conflict over the eel is especially impassioned because the prices are so astronomical and the supply of baby eels so seemingly plentiful.

“I know fishermen are always complaining that the government is trying to take a piece of everything, but in this case, with eels, it is absolutely insane how many eels there are. Maybe trillions,’’ said Henry McVane, 25, whose family has been fishing in the Portland area for three centuries.

Henry McVane, age 25, leaves the sales point for eels in Portland, Maine. Eels are selling for about $1,200 per pound this year.

“This river is quivering with eels. So many it is like something biblical,” said Keene, whose speech alternates between salty expletives and great bursts of sobbing emotion. She still fishes eel, but is allowed only 44 pounds a year, which earns her about $50,000 before expenses — nothing like what she was earning before.

“We could lift our families out of poverty if only the government would let us,’’ she said.

Anguilla rostrata, the American eel, has an unusual migration pattern — the opposite of trout and salmon — in that it is born in deep water, the Sargasso Sea, then migrates to fresh water ponds along the East Coast where it spends as much as 20 years before it reaches sexual maturity. The adults then return to the ocean to spawn and die, while their young migrate back to fresh water.

Elvers are unimpressive creatures that look like a cross between a translucent rice noodle and a guppy with beady little black eyes. They command high prices because they can be exported cheaply to fish farms in China, where in a few months they will grow to half a pound each, large enough to be edible. From there, they are resold to Japan, where they are enjoyed grilled, with a brushing of sweet soy sauce.

“Nobody in Maine eats eel,’’ said Darrel Young, co-director of the Maine Elver Fishermen’s Assn. “I used to see them when I was out trout fishing. I was scared of them because they look like snakes.’”

Until the early 1990s, there were few laws restricting the catch of baby eels.

Darrell Young, is a Maine fisherman. After he has reached his quota on American glass eels, he fishes for alewives in the same river where the eels are.

“It was like going out and catching mosquitoes. Nobody gave a hoot,” said William Sheldon, one of the fishermen now under indictment for alleged eel trafficking. Sheldon, 71, is revered as the father of Maine’s modern eel trade.

Fresh out of college in the 1970s, Sheldon was working for the Maine Department of Marine Resources when a letter arrived from Tokyo inquiring about the availability of baby eel in Maine. His boss asked him to investigate. He ended up writing a series of articles and a book about how to find and catch elvers.

Sheldon left his state job shortly afterward to go into business. At first he didn’t bother with elvers — the prices weren’t very high back then because too many died in transit to Asia — and he instead bought a lobster boat. After that boat capsized, leaving him broke, he turned to elvers. He and a partner would catch the first run in Florida in January, moving state by state up the coast as the weather warmed.