A California church flirts with an unusual social experiment: to never call police again

First Congregational began 158 years ago as small house church and has been in its current location since 1923. As the Bay Area became a center of leftist social movements in the 1960s and 1970s, the church became known as one of the most politically active in the region. Today, a Black Lives Matter banner hangs from the church's facade. Inside its sanctuary, black and white banners spell out "truth," "freedom," "justice," and "equality." Its worship space features a memorial to black Americans who have died in police encounters or custody.