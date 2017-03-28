'Dreamer' threatened with deportation in Seattle is ordered released by immigration judge

Daniel Ramirez Medina, 23, thought to be the first “Dreamer” swept up in the Trump administration crackdown on immigration violators, was ordered released by a federal judge Tuesday after spending six weeks in detention.

“Today the judge affirmed that Daniel does not pose any risk to public safety,” Luis Cortes, one of Ramirez’s attorneys, said in a statement. “We are thrilled he will soon be home with his family.”

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers arrested Ramirez on Feb. 5, having come to arrest his father, a repeat immigration violator, at their suburban Seattle apartment. Asked about his status, the Mexico-born Ramirez explained he was in the U.S. under the protection of President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program.

Known as Dreamers, those who qualify can remain in the U.S. for renewable two-year periods without worry of being deported unless they commit a crime. Obama approved the program as a goodwill gesture to offspring of those in the country illegally who would otherwise lack a homeland. Ramirez was brought to the U.S. by his family at age 7.

But ICE officers questioned him despite his DACA status and claim that Ramirez indicated he was a member of a street gang, which Ramirez denies, and that he bore a gang tattoo, which Ramirez says is nothing more than the name of his hometown, La Paz. He was then taken into custody.

A team of pro bono attorneys from Public Counsel challenged the constitutionality of the arrest in U.S. District Court and fought his likely deportation in Immigration Court while Ramirez racked up 45 days in a Tacoma detention center.

They were finally successful Tuesday when Immigration Judge John C. Odell in Tacoma granted his release on a $15,000 bond. Ramirez answered questions from prosecutors during a two-hour hearing and repeatedly denied having gang connections.

Cases similar to Ramirez’s have come to light since his arrest. They include a Dreamer in Mississippi who is also facing deportation. Daniela Vargas, 22, says she was targeted by ICE after recently speaking at a news conference about her hopes for immigration reform. “Daniela’s case is representative of the mean-spirited and misguided immigration policy of this administration,” said her attorney, Michelle Lapointe of the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Ramirez’s attorneys expect him to be released Wednesday. “Like the three-quarters of a million Dreamers in this country, Daniel was brought to the United States as a child and knows no other home,” attorney Mark Rosenbaum said in a statement Tuesday night. “This is an important first step toward justice for Daniel.”

