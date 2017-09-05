Among 'Dreamers,' dismay and anger over Trump decision: 'He rips it all away'

Fear, uncertainty and defiance greeted President Trump’s decision Tuesday to begin rescinding protections against deportation for people brought illegally to the United States as children, unless Congress steps in within six months.

As protests began spreading across the country, advocacy groups decried the decision as cruel, capricious and illogical, saying it targets the very immigrants who are most likely to make significant contributions to the U.S. economy and society.

Trump’s backers say he is acting in accordance with the law, and that President Obama overstepped his executive bounds when he created the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, five years ago.

Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions, announcing the move, declared that the Obama-era policy had been “implemented unilaterally, to great controversy and legal concern.”

The announcement throws some 800,000 so-called Dreamers, the program’s beneficiaries, into a dread-filled legal limbo, the program’s enrollees say. While their status will not be immediately affected, the Trump administration’s self-described “orderly wind-down” of the policy could eventually leave them vulnerable to either deportation or a return to an undocumented netherworld.

"To have your future being played with, and tossed around like it's a football – no!” said Jesus Perez, a 25-year-old research assistant at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, who joined a crowd of protesters near the White House.

Demonstrators also marched in cities including Denver, Phoenix and New York.

Perez, who came to the U.S. with his parents from Mexico when he was 5, said he and other DACA participants were ready to “stand up and fight.”

Some already saw a dreamed-of future slipping away. Rainy Leonor, 23, who arrived from the Dominican Republic as a 6-year-old, worried that her hopes of transferring to a four-year college after graduating from Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa., would be dashed.

"I worked really hard to get where I am,” said Leonor, who traveled to Washington to protest the decision. “It's not fair that he just rips it all away.”

Among major U.S. cities, Los Angeles may have the deepest connections to the DACA program, shaped by immigration patterns, geography and history. Mayor Eric Garcetti called Trump’s decision a “giant setback for America, because all of our children should feel safe and accepted in a country that belongs to them.”

Karla Estrada, a 26-year-old DACA participant in Los Angeles who works as a paralegal assistant at a law firm, had braced herself for Tuesday’s announcement. Still, it hurt to hear the attorney general, the nation’s top law enforcement official, utter the words, she said.

Estrada, who hopes to attend law school, said the program had offered her and many more like her a “taste of the American life” – one she now fears was little more than a mirage.

“It feels like DACA was an oasis when we were dehydrated in the middle of the desert,” said Estrada, who was illegally brought to the United States at age 5 from Mexico. “And now that illusion is gone.”

Major advocacy groups denounced the White House decision, which sets March 5 of next year as the program’s end date unless Congress enacts a new version of it. Effective immediately, no new applications will be accepted, the White House said.

Richard Cohen, president of the Southern Poverty Law Center, called it “one of the most senseless, heartless, inhumane acts of any president in recent memory.”

Lorella Praeli, director of immigration policy and campaigns at the American Civil Liberties Union, said Trump’s action had “injected chaos and uncertainty into thousands of workplaces and communities across America.”

Many corporate executives, already backing away from Trump over his seeming equivocation over white supremacists’ responsibility for deadly violence in Charlottesville in July, recoiled over the DACA decision and expressed support for employees participating in the program.

Tim Cook of Apple, which employs more than 250 Dreamers in 28 states, voiced dismay over Trump’s decision in a letter to all the company’s workers. DACA recipients “may have been born in Canada or Mexico, Kenya or Mongolia, but America is the only home they’ve ever known,” the CEO wrote.

“They help customers in our retail stores,” Cook’s letter said. “They engineer the products people love and they’re building Apple’s future as part of our R&D teams. They contribute to our company, our economy and our communities just as much as you and I do. Their dreams are our dreams.”

Educators, pointing to the unprecedented opportunities afforded young immigrants by DACA, expressed warm support for their students who are now unsure they will be able to continue with their college educations.

University of California President Janet Napolitano, who helped craft the original DACA provisions while serving as Obama’s Homeland Security secretary, said Trump’s action “threatens to separate families and derail the futures of some of this country’s brightest young minds.”

Like many other college administrators, she pledged that DACA enrollees would be able to continue to receive existing support and benefits pending any congressional action, such as paying in-state tuition.

Democratic lawmakers, who had urged Trump to simply leave DACA alone rather than taking this preemptory step in the face of court challenges from 10 red-state attorneys general, called it a political sop to Trump’s hard-core supporters.

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said the decision was not only “heartless,” but would also hurt the country’s economy.

“We often forget how vital these hard-working people and their contributions are to our economy and to tens of thousands of businesses who will be hurt if the administration's order stands,” Schumer (D-N.Y.) said in a statement.

Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) took a similar stance. Rescinding DACA was “cruel,” he said on Twitter, but “will also damage our economy and reduce GDP by hundreds of billions of dollars.”