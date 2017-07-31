Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio found guilty of criminal contempt

Joe Arpaio, the Arizona lawman who once proclaimed himself to be “America’s Toughest Sheriff” and was largely praised by conservatives for his hard-line policing tactics, was found guilty Monday of criminal contempt, bringing his tenure as a relentless crusader against illegal immigration to an end.

More than a month after lawyers wrapped up closing arguments, U.S. District Judge Susan Bolton found Arpaio guilty for defying a judge’s 2011 court order to refrain from racially profiling Latinos during patrols.

The 85-year-old is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 5 and could face up to six months in jail.

Arpaio served six terms as sheriff of Arizona’s Maricopa County before losing reelection last November.

He was known for crackdowns on illegal immigration and tough incarceration policies. He also previously boasted about cracking down on immigrants illegally in the country even after his department received profiling complaints.

melissa.etehad@latimes.com

Follow me on Twitter @melissaetehad

ALSO

'It's not what policing is about today.' LAPD officials react to Trump's comments about arrestees

Ex-Compton Mayor Omar Bradley guilty in public corruption case

Two aspiring cops: One was suspected of arson, the other helped catch him