Supreme Court denunciation of ruling upholding WWII internment bittersweet, Japanese Americans say

Jerry Kang, a UCLA law professor and expert on the Japanese American internment cases, said he believed the court did officially overturn the Korematsu decision by calling it “gravely wrong the day it was decided.” But, he said, the court did so using subtle language that did not focus on what he called the ruling’s central mistake of “excessive deference and willing blindness to racial prejudice.” Kang added that the court majority “oddly replicated” that same mistake Tuesday by again deferring to the government’s national security arguments supporting the travel ban and declining to see anti-Muslim prejudice.