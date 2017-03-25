1 dead, 1 injured as shooting closes part of Las Vegas Strip

A shooting on the Las Vegas Strip has left one person dead and another injured, and the gunman is holed up on a transit bus, authorities said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police spokesman Larry Hadfield said Saturday that the gunman is on a bus on Las Vegas Boulevard, near the Cosmopolitan hotel and that police officers are in the “tactical phase” of removing the man from the bus.

Hadfield said there is no active-shooter situation inside any of the Strip’s casinos.

“This is an ongoing situation,” Hadfield said.

This article will be updated.

