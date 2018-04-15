Advertisement

Lawyer famed for gay rights cases burns himself to death in ecology protest in New York

By Michael Livingston
Apr 14, 2018 | 7:05 PM
David Buckel, left, in 1999 at a news conference with James Dale, a Matawan, N.J., assistant Scoutmaster who was kicked out of the Boy Scouts when leaders found out he was gay. (Stuart Ramson / Associated Press)

A prominent lawyer who advocated for LGBTQ rights was found dead after setting himself on fire Saturday morning, New York police said.

According to a spokesman, officers found the body of David Buckel, 60, after receiving a call to Prospect Park around 6:10 a.m. Saturday for an initial report of a brush fire. Officers also found a note at the scene. Foul play has been ruled out.

The Daily News reported that Buckel said in his note that his death was a protest against ecological destruction caused by fossil fuels. Buckel said he hoped his death "might serve others."

This article will be updated.

