Nebraska regulators approve Keystone XL pipeline

A Nebraska regulator Monday approved the proposed route of the Keystone XL oil pipeline through the state.

The 3-2 decision by the Nebraska Public Service Commission could have a big effect on whether TransCanada Corp. decides to proceed with construction of the project, which was first proposed in 2008 but repeatedly delayed.

The commission vote was the last major regulatory hurdle for Keystone XL, which was approved this year by President Trump in a reversal of the Obama administration's rejection in 2015.

Landowners along the route and environmentalists have opposed the project. Some businesses and unions have supported it as a job creator.

The project, which would ship hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil daily from Canada's tar sands to U.S. Gulf Coast refineries, was rejected by the Obama administration last year after a decade of protest by environmental activists, landowners and Native Americans.

The Trump administration announced the reversal of that decision this year, part of its efforts to fulfill a vow to undo the previous administration's work on climate change and aggressively promote oil development.

Extracting oil from the tar sands is expensive, and it remains to be seen whether the project will pay off.

Times staff writer Evan Halper in Washington and the Associated Press contributed to this report.