Voters head to polls in 5 states as primary season continues

A well-financed state senator won the Democratic primary for a Northern Virginia congressional race Tuesday, setting up an all-female November election in one of the nation's most closely watched House districts.
Elsewhere, President Trump has elevated Republican primaries in South Carolina, where a devout ally and a regular critic are running in separate races.
Polls have closed in both states as well as in Maine and North Dakota, while voting continues in Nevada. Here’s more on the races:
Virginia
Democratic State Sen. Jennifer Wexton was the clear winner in a six-way primary in Virginia's 10th District, and will challenge Republican Rep. Barbara Comstock.
Wexton was the best-known in the Democratic field, and was viewed as the party establishment’s choice. She had the endorsement of Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam.
Comstock, a moderate Republican who easily beat back a challenge from conservative Shak Hill, is one of the Democrats' top targets in November. The second-term House member's district leans Republican, though Democrat Hillary Clinton received more votes there than Trump did in 2016.
Democrats need to gain 23 seats to win the majority in the House.
In another big Virginia race, Republican Corey Stewart — a onetime state chairman of Trump's presidential campaign who was fired for protesting the Republican National Committee — won the GOP primary to face Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine in November.
South Carolina
Trump is weighing in for South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, an early supporter of the president's 2016 campaign, and against Republican Rep. Mark Sanford, an outspoken critic of the president who is facing a Trump devotee in the state's 1st District.
Trump went after Sanford via tweet on Tuesday, calling the former governor "very unhelpful to me in my campaign." Sanford was a vocal Trump critic in 2016, when the New York businessman scored a crucial victory in the state’s GOP presidential primary.
Trump went further, stoking the controversy that once disgraced Sanford and cost him his marriage.
"He is MIA and nothing but trouble," Trump tweeted. "He is better off in Argentina."
The swipe was a reference to Sanford's disappearance from the state in 2009, which he later explained was part of an extramarital affair he was having with a woman in Argentina.
Trump endorsed Sanford's challenger, state Rep. Katie Arrington, who has described the incumbent as insufficiently loyal to the president. Sanford has described Trump as untrustworthy and culturally intolerant. He has also repeatedly criticized the president for not releasing his tax returns.
In the GOP governor's primary, Trump reiterated his "full endorsement" of McMaster on Twitter over the weekend, praising the longtime Republican figure in the state as being "with me from the beginning."
Although Trump remains very popular in South Carolina, McMaster has been shadowed by a corruption investigation involving a longtime political consultant. McMaster assumed the governorship last year after Nikki Haley resigned to become U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.
Maine
Maine voters will decide how they'd prefer to veer in their search for the successor to term-limited conservative Gov. Paul LePage.
In a state represented by moderate Republican Sen. Susan Collins and independent Sen. Angus King, voters will choose from GOP candidates who echo LePage's conservative policies but shy away from his controversial tone.
The field includes top Republicans in the state Legislature, Senate Majority Leader Garrett Mason and House Minority Leader Kenneth Fredette; LePage's former state health agency chief, Mary Mayhew; and businessman Shawn Moody, who's trying to claim the outsider mantle.
Democrats, with just 16 of the nation's governorships, view the seat as one of their top pick-up opportunities.
Nevada and North Dakota
Nevada and North Dakota are home to two of the most pivotal Senate races this year. What they don't have is competitive Senate primaries.
Nevada Sen. Dean Heller, the only Republican seeking reelection in a state that Clinton carried in 2016, and Democratic Rep. Jacky Rosen are expected to sail through their primaries, and already have begun focusing their criticism on each other in what is expected to be among the most competitive Senate races this year.
One of the most interesting GOP primaries in Nevada involves legal brothel owner Dennis Hof, who is challenging GOP state Assemblyman James Oscarson for his seat in the state legislature.
There's also the return of Sharron Angle, the conservative who once ominously threatened to "take out" then-Sen. Harry Reid. Angle, who lost to Reid in her 2010 Senate bid, is challenging Rep. Mark Amodei, who is favored in his campaign for renomination in Nevada's 2nd District.
In North Dakota , GOP Rep. Kevin Cramer is a shoo-in to face moderate Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp this fall. She is seeking reelection in a state Trump carried by 36 percentage points in 2016.