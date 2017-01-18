Nikki Haley faces Senate confirmation hearing to be U.N. ambassador

South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, is expected to sail through her Senate confirmation hearing Wednesday.

Haley, the daughter of immigrants from northern India, is a popular Republican governor and is seen as a rising star in the GOP. She is the first female governor of South Carolina, and at 44 is the nation’s youngest governor.

She lacks experience in international diplomacy beyond state trade missions, raising questions about how effective she can be at the world body in New York. But Trump has spoken harshly of the U.N., and Haley’s role may be secondary in his administration.

Haley’s testimony to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee follows a shaky confirmation hearing last week for Rex Tillerson, the Exxon Mobil Corp. chief executive whom Trump has chosen as secretary of State.

At his hearing, Tillerson would not condemn several governments with documented human rights abuses, including Russia, China, Saudi Arabia and the Philippines, saying he needed more information.

Several Democrats on the committee said they hoped to receive fuller answers from Haley about her views on human rights and other U.S. interests abroad.

As governor, Haley signed into law a bill that blocked efforts to boycott, divest and sanction Israel, the first law of its kind in the U.S. She is expected to focus on Israel in her opening remarks Wednesday.

Trump, and many members of Congress, harshly criticized President Obama’s decision not to veto a U.N. Security Council resolution last month that condemned Israel’s continued settlement expansion in lands claimed by the Palestinians.

After the U.S. abstained, the measure passed 14 to 0. Most of the world views the settlements as illegal and a major obstacle to peace.

Haley is expected to fault both the Obama administration and the U.N., citing what many Republicans depict as an anti-Israel bias.

Haley was born Nimrata Randhawa in South Carolina, attended Clemson University and served in the state Legislature before she was elected governor in 2010. Reelected in 2014, she is serving her second term as governor and cannot run for a third when her term expires next year.

Her parents, both professors, immigrated from Punjab, India, to South Carolina via Canada.

Haley received national praise for her sensitive response to the mass murder of nine black members of a church in Charleston in 2015 by a self-described white racist, who was sentenced to death earlier this month.

As the state grieved, Haley led bipartisan calls for the removal of the Confederate battle flag from the state Capitol and its grounds, a symbolic move that helped heal some of the tensions.

During last year’s presidential primaries, she was initially critical of Trump, asking voters to resist “the siren call of the angriest voices.” She endorsed Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) before he withdrew.

