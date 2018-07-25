Pompeo faces Senate grilling over Russia, Trump and what happened in Helsinki

With numerous questions swirling around President Trump’s handling of foreign policy, from North Korea to Russia and beyond, America’s top diplomat goes before a Senate panel to face scrutiny and demands that he explain the administration’s actions.
Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo is scheduled to testify before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, which is eager to grill him on Trump’s overtures to Russian President Vladimir Putin in their July 16 summit in Helsinki.
The questions also likely will cover Trump’s meeting last month in Singapore with the leader of North Korea, Kim Jong Un, to discuss that country’s arsenal of nuclear weapons.
In both cases, Trump took the unusual tack of sitting down with experienced, wily adversaries without advisors or note-takers. That has led to unverifiable speculation over any agreements that might have been made. In the Putin case, Russia has controlled the public versions of what was discussed by releasing its own statements characterizing the talks.
Pompeo, in recent public appearances, has said the Helsinki summit achieved many things, but he has not specified what.
It was a meeting that “I think the world will have benefited from when history is written,” he told an audience in California earlier this week, again without details.
Pentagon officials have been struggling to find out, for example, whether Trump and Putin agreed to a U.S. withdrawal of troops from Syria, something Moscow has claimed.
Senators say they are worried about anything Trump may have conceded to Russia, given his apparent affinity for Putin and Putin’s ability to manipulate inexperienced world leaders.
Trump’s performance in a joint news conference with Putin after the summit was widely panned by both Democrats and Republicans.
Republican Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee, who chairs the committee that Pompeo is scheduled to appear before Wednesday, said Trump presented the United States as a “pushover” and the Helsinki event was a “sad day” in American history.
Corker’s Democratic counterpart on the committee, Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey, on Tuesday launched a bipartisan effort to place additional economic sanctions on Russia, something Trump has repeatedly resisted. He described Trump’s Helsinki performance as an “incoherent and appallingly self-serving circus” that undermined U.S. democracy.
Trump has publicly doubted the extent to which Russia interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election despite evidence of the meddling. That has colored much of his positive posture toward Putin — and given ammunition to his critics who say he is weak before Moscow.
Trump said he offered an invitation to Putin to visit Washington in the fall, ahead of midterm elections that U.S. intelligence officials say Moscow already is attempting to skew. Senate and House leaders, however, have said that inviting Putin is a bad idea, and Putin will not be asked to speak to Congress.
Pompeo is a former member of Congress from Kansas and has appeared cool and collected, if not always forthcoming, in numerous past command appearances before his former colleagues.