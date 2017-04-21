Russian hacker who made millions through stolen credit card data sentenced to 27 years in prison

A Russian computer hacker federal authorities described as the most successful they’ve ever encountered — and who cost financial institutions millions of dollars — was sentenced Friday to 27 years in prison.

Roman Valerevich Seleznev, 32, was convicted last August of 38 counts of stealing and selling credit card numbers from banks and other businesses.

Prosecutors said Seleznev operated a Russian server that he used to install malware on point-of-sale computer systems. The malware would copy the card data and send it to other Seleznev servers in the Ukraine and McLean, Va.

To hide his identity, Seleznev used the aliases “Track2” and “Bulba,” and created automated vending websites for criminals trafficking in stolen information, investigators determined.

The data were sold and resold through the underworld. Testimony at Seleznev’s trial revealed that 3,700 financial institutions lost more than $169 million from the scheme, though officials speculated it could be billions.

As prosecutors put it in charging papers after his arrest, Seleznev “became one of the most revered point-of-sale hackers in the criminal underworld … a market maker whose automated vending sites and tutorials helped grow the market for stolen card data.”

The prosecutors added, “This prosecution is unprecedented. Never before has a criminal engaged in computer fraud of this magnitude been identified, captured, and convicted by an American jury.”

The sentence of 27 years handed down in federal court here was close to the 30 years sought by prosecutors, but far from about half that requested by Seleznev, who ultimately confessed and apologized. His attorney argued that he had cooperated with prosecutors and provided valuable information and names regarding global cyber thefts. But prosecutors said his help was not useful to their investigation.

The Justice Department clearly felt they’d made a big dent in Russia cyberhacking crime. In court, a prosecutor described Seleznev as a “Tony Soprano-style mob boss.”

Seleznev, a onetime needy kid from Vladivostok, made millions in his nearly 25 years of hacking, prosecutors say. He owned two properties in Bali and regularly jetted to and from Russia. He bought American muscle cars and took lavish vacations, prosecutors said.

His search for targets led to surreptitious entries coast to coast: the Phoenix Zoo, the Boeing Employees Credit Union of Seattle, City News Stand in Chicago and the Latitude Bar in New York City. Some, such as the Broadway Grill in Seattle, were forced into bankruptcy following the cyber attack, said Seattle U.S. Attorney Annette L. Hayes.

Seleznev was apprehended on July 5, 2014, while heading back to Russia after a vacation. He, his girlfriend and their child were passing through security at Malé International Airport in the Maldives, which has no extradition treaty with the U.S.

Seleznev was asked to step out of the line and then handed off to U.S. agents, who’d been tracking his trail for almost a decade. He was flown to Guam for a hearing. Four flights later, detoured by a hurricane and slowed by two planes with mechanical trouble, he landed in Seattle.

Before his sentencing Friday, Seleznev sent a letter to the court, seeking compassion and recalling his childhood. “Most of the time I was home alone and work hard,” he wrote. “I learn myself about computer technology. I have great skill at young age and it was clear I could do great things with my life.”

Times change, said U.S. Attorney Hayes. “Today is a bad day for hackers around the world,” she noted. “The notion that the Internet is a Wild West where anything goes is a thing of the past.”

Anderson is a special correspondent.

