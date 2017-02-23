Holdouts remain as law enforcement moves into Dakota Access protest camps

Law enforcement on Thursday entered the largest Dakota Access pipeline protest camp, where just a few dozen opponents of the pipeline remained amid mud and snow in defiance of a federal deadline to evacuate.

Gov. Doug Burgum of North Dakota said late Wednesday that protesters “will have every opportunity again to leave tomorrow,” but many people early Thursday were not leaving voluntarily, and live Internet videos showed armed officers attempting to move people out. Some walked across the frozen Cannonball River to another camp.

The governor and others have said the site must be cleared for safety and health reasons, including concerns that spring snow melt will flood the low-lying area of the largest camp, called Oceti Sakowin. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has said it will take about a month and more than $1 million to clean debris from the area.

On Thursday morning, some remaining protesters posted live videos of law enforcement vehicles lining the highway beside the camp, with some entering it. A helicopter buzzed low.

“Alright, cops are coming in,” a man posting from a Facebook page called Inspire Bank Exits said at about 9 a.m. on Thursday. “Should we go?”

He asked a woman who has been working as a camp medic about her plans.

“We’re going to stay here until we can’t,” she said. “Until they get us or until we’re not needed.”

It has been nearly a year since a small group of protesters from the Standing Rock Sioux and other tribes first set up a camp near the planned route of the $3.8-billion, 1,170-mile pipeline, which would travel just north of the Standing Rock Sioux reservation. The tribe, saying the pipeline threatens its water supply and sacred sites, filed legal challenges and welcomed thousands of Native American and others to join them in protest.

At its peak, the camp was home to thousands of people who called themselves “water protectors” in one of the largest environmental protests in American history. They ate communal dinners in makeshift mess halls, set up composting toilet operations, endured the brutal summer heat and the even more brutal winter, when temperatures often dropped below zero. Some people clashed with law enforcement and about 700 people have been arrested, with many claiming police brutality.

The Wednesday evacuation deadline was imposed by the Army Corps. After it passed that afternoon, law enforcement did not immediately enter the camp. But 10 people were arrested later in the day, Burgum said.

“We’ve been very clear that we wanted them to leave,” Burgum told reporters at a news conference Wednesday evening. “To be arrested today, you had to be really trying to get it done.”

After construction was halted by the Obama administration, which ordered an expanded review, construction on the pipeline resumed Feb. 9, less than 24 hours after the Trump administration granted a final easement allowing for completion of a segment that would pass under a dammed section of the Missouri River called Lake Oahe.

For many weeks, the Standing Rock Sioux have encouraged people who have been protesting the pipeline near its reservation to leave and focus instead on political and legal efforts across the country.

