Texas mass shooting: Portraits of the fallen

Twenty-six people died Sunday when a gunman burst into a service at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas, and showered bullets on the congregation with a semiautomatic rifle.

These are some of their stories.

The Holcombe family

Three generations of Holcombes lived near one another on a large rural tract dotted with hay bales and a cluster of trees tangled in vines. The land had been in the family since the 1800s.

“They’re good people,” Mike Hopper, a family friend, said of the Holcombes. “Kind of the family you want your kids to marry into.”

Hopper shook his head as he stood guard outside the Holcombes' sprawling farmland a mile and a half south of the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs. “The main thing that is keeping them going is their faith,” he said.

In all, eight members of the Holcombe family would die in the massacre, along with an unborn child. Bryan Holcombe, who was standing in for the pastor on Sunday, was walking to the pulpit to lead the congregation in worship when the gunman entered. Bryan and his wife, Karla, were killed.

Their son Marc Daniel Holcombe died, along with their pregnant daughter-in-law, Crystal Holcombe, who had married their son John.

Four of their grandchildren — Emily, Megan, Greg and Noah — also died.

“Out of 26, nine of them were from this family,” Hopper said, including Crystal’s unborn children in the total.

It was not unusual for Bryan to stand in for the pastor at a service. He often was the first person to step up if the pastor needed help, and Karla was often visiting friends in hospitals and caring for her aging mother-in-law, Hopper said.

Crystal eagerly participated in the First Baptist Church’s fall festival and community bakeoffs.

On Tuesday, a slow stream of family members and loved ones rode up to the gate in front of the house of Bryan’s 87-year-old father, Joe. He lived next door to Bryan and Karla.

Since the killings, Hopper said, Joe had tried to stay busy, repairing a tractor, trimming limbs with a chainsaw, and taking out the garbage.

“It’s almost like it didn’t happen,” Hopper said. “He’s carrying on as normal, but it seems like it’s getting heavier every day.”

Still, Hopper was confident the family’s faith would see Joe and the rest of the family through. “He said, ‘I know where my son is at. It won’t be long until I’m with him forever.’ ”

— Jenny Jarvie

Courtesy of Pauline Marrison

Haley Krueger, 16

A freshman in high school, Haley Krueger was described by her aunt Pauline Marrison as shy, “but once you get to know her, she was pretty vivacious.”

Krueger loved children, animals, shopping and fishing with her dad. But two years ago, Krueger’s father died from pancreatic cancer, and getting involved with the First Baptist Church was a way to channel the devastation of that loss into something positive, Marrison said. Her father’s death also helped Krueger realize her calling, a desire to become a neonatal intensive care nurse one day.

Krueger had two brothers, ages 18 and 15, and a 19-year-old sister. She was at the church services when the shooting started. Her siblings were ill and could not attend, so she went to church by herself. Marrison said she went to help serve food for the Sunday morning breakfast.

“She was pure of heart,” Marrison said. “She always wanted and did her best to make everyone happy — she didn’t want people to be sad.”

— Makeda Easter

Joann Lookingbill Ward and Brooke Ward Courtesy of Lookingbill family

Brooke Ward and Emily Garcia Courtesy of Lookingbill family

Joann Lookingbill Ward, 30

Emily Garcia, 7

Brooke Ward, 5

Saturday night was the last time Mandi Lookingbill spoke to her sister, Joann Lookingbill Ward. They talked about Ward’s wedding anniversary the next day and her plans to celebrate.

“She was just telling me that she was thinking about doing something simple this year because she wanted the kids to be with them,” Lookingbill said. “She just simply wanted to take her kids and go to the park, and spend the day together.”

Ward was the youngest of nine siblings, and Lookingbill said she reveled in raising the same kind of large family she cherished while growing up in nearby Castroville.

Ward died on her sixth wedding anniversary, trying to protect her children. Two of them got out alive. The other two — Emily Garcia and Brooke Ward — were killed along with their mother.

Ward pushed her four children to the ground — she shoved her eldest daughter to the floor, trying to keep her out of sight of the shooter, then jumped on top of her three youngest and tried to spread herself enough to cover them all, said her sister, recounting what Ward’s oldest daughter, 9-year-old-Rihanna Tristan, told her.

Ryland, Joann’s 5-year-old stepson, was in critical condition Tuesday after undergoing multiple surgeries.

“She gave her last breath trying to protect those babies,” Lookingbill said.

Emily died at University Hospital, while Ward and Brooke died inside the church.

Lookingbill recalled that, even from a young age, Ward was the family member who everyone looked to when things needed to be done.

Ward’s eight siblings would turn to her when they hoped to win favors from their parents. She had a way of persuading them, Lookingbill said.

“She was always really loud, always the center of attention. She was the baby out of all of us … she was the most spoiled,” Lookingbill said. “Like if we wanted to go to the beach or go to certain places to go eat, we would tell Joann and it would happen.”

Her two younger daughters were exactly like her, Lookingbill said. Emily, the 7-year-old, loved anything from singers Taylor Swift or her idol, Selena, whose music her mother introduced her to. Joann even took Emily to the Selena museum and monument in Corpus Christi, Lookingbill said.

Emily was “always happy and dancing around,” Lookingbill said.

Brooke, 5, was the baby of the family, just like her mom.

She was a “little mama’s girl, always attached to mama’s hip,” Lookingbill said. Despite her age, she was also the tech-savvy one, often watching cartoons or playing games on her tablet.

Her favorite cartoons were “Peppa Pig,” “PAW Patrol” and “My Little Pony.”

Ward and the kids were involved in the Baptist church, Lookingbill said, attending Sunday services and events throughout the week. She also sent the kids to church camp.

“She’s really involved with the church, with her community, really,” Lookingbill said. “It kind of seems like every time I was talking to her she was doing something for somebody.”

“She was a daughter to us; she was always there,” said Lorenzo Flores, 56, wiping his eyes with a white towel. The welder, who helps his girlfriend serve fresh breakfast tacos at Theresa’s Kitchen, a small food counter at the Valero gas station near the church, had known Ward since she was in sixth grade.

Ward helped out in his kitchen and often spent time at his home, Flores said.

“I’m hurt, and I honestly don’t know how we will get through this,” he said. “But the community is tight, and we’re going to rise again.”

— Sonali Kohli and Jenny Jarvie

ALSO

Texas gunman escaped from mental health facility in 2012, threatened military superiors

Democrats seize Virginia and New Jersey governorships in elections seen as precursors of 2018 fights

Senate Republican tax plan may eliminate property tax deductions and delay corporate cut