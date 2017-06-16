Michelle Carter found guilty in texting suicide case

No matter how much prodding and nagging she did to get her 18-year-old boyfriend to commit suicide, they were only words and Michelle Carter was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for his death.

So ruled a juvenile court judge Lawrence Moniz in Bristol County, Massachusetts in a novel criminal case that rested on more than a 1,000 Facebook and text messages exchanged between two troubled teenagers.

Carter had waived her right to a jury trial in the emotional case, reasoning that a judge would assess her culpability strictly on the basis of the law.

Roy was found dead in the cab of his pickup truck in the parking lot of a Kmart on July 13, 2014 with a tube from a generator pumping in carbon monoxide.

There was little dispute that Carter pressed Roy to commit suicide. In texts leading up to his death, Carter belittled him for failing to carry through previous threats to commit suicide and made him promise he would follow through. She sent him research on different methods, hanging or jumping off a high building and finally settled on carbon monoxide poisoning. Carter advised Roy to do it away from home so that nobody would interrupt and stop his death.

“And u can’t break a promise. And just go in a quiet parking lot of something,’’ he wrote him.

When Roy wrote that he didn’t want to hurt his parents, Carter reassured him: "I think your parents know you're in a really bad place. Im not saying they want you to do it, but I honestly feel like they can accept it. “

Up to the moment he passed out from the toxic fumes, Carter was on the telephone with him; when he had doubts and got out of the car, she ordered him back in.

The notoriety of the case turned Carter, a gaunt blond with dark pursed eyebrows, into a modern-day villainess in social media where people tweeted threats, “I hope you rot in jail forever,’’ reads one recent Tweet. “Michelle Carter is a witch.”

Now 20, Carter had waived her right to a jury trial, her lawyer’s reasoning that a judge would assess her culpability more strictly on the basis of the law. The trial was live-streamed throughout.

Both teenagers had a history of physiological problems. Carter had struggled with anorexia and self-cutting. Conrad Roy had tried to kill himself as many as four times previously. The teenagers had met two years before his death on vacation with their families in Florida and realized that they lived nearby in the outskirts of Boston. In their text messages – they rarely saw one another in person—they professed their love for each other, at one point deciding they would both kill themselves in Romeo and Juliet, but Carter rejected the idea and focused instead on getting Roy alone to committee suicide.

Prosecutors said that Roy was turning the corner of his depression and would not have killed himself if not for the pressure from Carter. He had recently earned a maritime captain’s license and was set to attend Fitchburg State University in the fall.

“Every time he came up with an excuse not to do it, she kicked his feet from under him,” prosecutor Katie Rayburn said.

Roy’s suicide would allow Carter to play the role of the grieving girlfriend, enhancing her social status at high school. She wrote posts on Facebook about how she would become an anti-suicide activist and organized a baseball tournament in his memory in Plainville, Mass., where she lived – not in his hometown of Mattapoisett where most of his friends were.

Carter didn’t take the stand. The defense relied heavily on the testimony of a celebrity psychiatrist, Peter R. Breggin, who has written several books criticizing psychiatric medication. He testified that that Carter, 17-year-old at the time of Roy’s death, had delusion of grandeur that made her believe that Roy would be better off dead.

“She’s not thinking she’s doing something criminal… She’s found a way to help her boyfriend,” Breggin told the court. “He wants to die, he wants to go to heaven ... she will help him, just the way he wants it.”

Unlike 40 other states, Massachusetts does not have a law prohibiting assisted suicide. Common law has generally held that a person who commits suicide is responsible for their own death.

``The key issue is who causes a death,’’ said Laurie Levenson, a law professor at Loyola Law School in Los Angeles. “How do we look at situations where young people are engaging in unfathomable, immoral conduct. You can say this behavior was not okay or appropriate, but that it doesn’t cross the line into homicide.’’

The Carter case also raised novel questions of whether text messages are protected speech and what it means to present at the scene of a crime.

Although Carter was more than an hour away when Roy killed himself, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court found last summer that she was “virtually present’’ at the time of his death. In allowing the trial to go forward, the court also wrote there was probable cause to show that “the coercive quality of the defendant’s verbal conduct overwhelmed whatever willpower the 18-year-old victim had to cope with his depression.”

In the past, prosecutors have not been successful bringing charges against people who bullied another into suicide. Dharun Ravi, a Rutgers student, was convicted of bias intimidation, invasion of privacy and other crimes in 2012 after the suicide of his roommate who he had recorded in a romantic encounter with another man. The case was thrown out on appeal and he pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

Prosecutors decided not to bring manslaughter charged against Lori Drew, a Missouri mother who set up a fake MySpace account that led to the suicide of a 13-year-old girl and a 2008 conviction for computer fraud was later thrown out.

