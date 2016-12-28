President Obama designates two new national monuments in the West

Further burnishing his environmental legacy, President Obama on Wednesday designated two new national monuments in rugged areas of Utah and Nevada – places for which Native American groups and others have long sought protected status but that have become flash points in the debate over control of public lands in the West.

The larger and likely more controversial of the two, the Bears Ears National Monument in southeastern Utah, encompasses 1.35 million acres of desert and canyons that are ancestral lands of several Indian tribes, including the Navajo Nation, whose reservation is just to the south.

Now, members of the Navajo, Hopi, Ute Indian Tribe, Ute Mountain Ute, and Zuni tribes, all of which pushed for the designation, will serve on a special commission that will advise the federal government on how to protect the area while also ensuring access to tribal members to collect traditional medicinal plants and perform tribal ceremonies.

The monument, which is directly south of Canyonlands National Park, is smaller than the 1.9 million acres the tribal groups had sought but larger than the 1.2 million acres that Utah’s congressional delegation had proposed for protection under legislation that stalled in Congress last year. The tribal groups said the congressional proposal offered weaker protections against development on the land for things like mining and oil and gas production.

Russell Begaye, the president of the Navajo Nation, said Wednesday that his tribe was “elated” by the designation. “That area that we most want is fully covered by the 1.35 million,” he said. The president also designated the Gold Butte National Monument, more than 300,000 acre section along Nevada’s border with Arizona and that is just west of Grand Canyon National Park.

The administration said that area holds important tribal sites as well as historic ranching structures and sites related to early Spanish settlements.

The president has now designated more than two dozen national monuments using his executive power under the Antiquities Act of 1906, though few have been as contentious as these. As they have with other conservation measures enacted at the end of his administration, the designations have raised questions about whether his successor, Donald Trump, may try to reverse them.

Christy Goldfuss, the Managing Director at the White House Council on Environmental Quality, told reporters on Wednesday that no president had ever reversed a previous president’s monument designation, and that the act does not specify the authority to do so.