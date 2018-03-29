Wisconsin students take gun protest on the road to Speaker Paul Ryan's district

Ryan was in the Czech Republic on Wednesday for an official visit to recognize the centennial anniversary of U.S.-Czech relations. He could not be reached for comment, but Jordan Dunn, Ryan's spokesman, said in an email to The Times: "The congressman respects those making their voices heard. As he has said, violence has no place in our schools. That is why just last week, the House enacted laws that take concrete action to keep children safe without infringing on constitutional rights."