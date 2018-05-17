Explosive eruption occurs at Hawaii's Kilauea volcano, with warning of ash plume

An explosive eruption has occurred at Hawaii's Kilauea volcano, officials said, and authorities warned that an ash plume is expected to cover the surrounding area.
"The wind will carry the plume toward the southeast," Hawaii County officials said in a text message and email. "You should shelter in place if you are in the path of the ash plume."
The area southeast of Kilauea volcano's summit is in a rural, remote part of Hawaii Island on its eastern edge, far from any major resort areas. The closest resorts, in Kona and the Kohala Coast, are more than 100 miles away on the west side of the island.
The U.S. Geological Survey posted webcam footage of an ash plume billowing from the Kilauea's summit, and a plume of ash from an observation tower.