Remains of 11-year-old Jacob Wetterling, abducted in 1989, are found

Remains found in central Minnesota in recent days are those of Jacob Wetterling, who was abducted in 1989, authorities said Saturday in an announcement that provided some long-awaited answers to a mystery that captivated the state for decades and sparked changes in sex offender laws.

Jacob was 11 when he was kidnapped from a rural road near his home in St. Joseph, Minn., about 80 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office said in a statement it "confirms that Jacob Wetterling's remains have been located." The statement said that the Ramsey County medical examiner and a forensic odontologist identified the remains on Saturday.

A law enforcement official told the Associated Press that a person of interest in Jacob's abduction took authorities to a field in central Minnesota last week. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the ongoing case, said remains and other evidence were found.

Jacob's mother, Patty Wetterling, sent a text message to KARE-TV earlier Saturday, saying that Jacob "has been found and our hearts are broken." She did not immediately respond to calls and text messages from the Associated Press.

Jacob was riding his bicycle with his brother and a friend on Oct. 22, 1989, when a masked gunman abducted him. He hadn't been seen since.

No one has been arrested or charged in his abduction.

But last year, authorities took another look at the case and were led to Danny Heinrich, a man they called a "person of interest" in Jacob's kidnapping.

Heinrich, 53, of Annandale, denied any involvement in Jacob's abduction, and was not charged in connection with the kidnapping. But he has pleaded not guilty to 25 federal child pornography charges and is scheduled to go on trial on those counts in October.

The FBI has said previously that Heinrich matched the general description of a man who assaulted several boys in Paynesville, Minn., from 1986 to 1988. Earlier this year, Heinrich's DNA was found on the sweatshirt of a 12-year-old boy who was kidnapped from Cold Spring and sexually assaulted just nine months before Jacob's abduction.

Heinrich was questioned by authorities shortly after Jacob's disappearance but denied involvement. Court documents said his shoes and car tires were "consistent" with tracks left near the site of Jacob’s abduction but couldn't be ruled an exact match. Authorities also searched the home where Heinrich lived with his father at the time and found scanners, camouflage clothing and a picture of a boy wearing underwear.

Heinrich's attorney did not respond to emailed requests for comment Saturday.

Jacob's abduction shattered childhood innocence for many in rural Minnesota, changing the way parents let their kids roam. His smiling face was burned into Minnesota's psyche, appearing on countless posters and billboards over the years. Each year, Minnesota residents were asked to keep their porch lights on for Jacob's safe return.

Patty Wetterling always kept hope her son would be found alive. She became a national advocate for children, and with her husband, Jerry Wetterling, founded the Jacob Wetterling Resource Center, which works to help communities and families prevent child exploitation. In 1994, Congress passed a law named after Jacob Wetterling that requires states to establish sex offender registries.

Officials with the Jacob Wetterling Resource Center posted a statement on its website Saturday, saying they are in "deep grief."

"We didn't want Jacob's story to end this way," the statement said. "Our hearts are heavy, but we are being held up by all of the people who have been a part of making Jacob's Hope a light that will never be extinguished.... Jacob, you are loved."

