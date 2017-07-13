U.S. charges more than 400 people in health fraud schemes and opioid scams worth $1.3 billion

U.S. prosecutors have charged more than 400 people with taking part in healthcare fraud and opioid scams that totaled $1.3 billion in false billing.

Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions announced the charges Thursday. Officials say those charged include more than 120 people involved in prescribing and distributing narcotics. In prepared remarks, Sessions calls it the “largest healthcare fraud takedown operation in American history.”

Among those charged are six Michigan doctors accused of a scheme to prescribe unnecessary opioids. A Florida rehab facility is alleged to have recruited addicts with gift cards and visits to strip clubs, leading to $58 million in false treatments and tests.

Sessions says nearly 300 healthcare providers are being suspended or banned from participating in federal healthcare programs.

