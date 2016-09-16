Donald Trump stops at his new hotel in downtown D.C. before heading to Florida Friday. Hillary Clinton also stops in D.C. for the weekend, starting with an address to the Black Women's Agenda.
- Donald Trump continues to side-step the birther question
- Inside the race for Nevada, two vastly different approaches
- Hillary Clinton urges Latino voters to get off the "sidelines"
- Trump's revised economic plan leaves many questions unanswered
Donald Trump says he wants to build suspense over whether he still believes President Obama is not American
