Donald Trump stops at his new hotel in downtown D.C. before heading to Florida Friday. Hillary Clinton also stops in D.C. for the weekend, starting with an address to the Black Women's Agenda.

  • Donald Trump continues to side-step the birther question
  • Inside the race for Nevada, two vastly different approaches
  • Hillary Clinton urges Latino voters to get off the "sidelines"
  • Trump's revised economic plan leaves many questions unanswered
Sept. 16, 2016
Can Clinton's top-down organization overcome Trump's bottom-up enthusiasm?

Mark Z. Barabak

The Trump International Hotel looms over the Las Vegas Strip. Donald Trump is counting on strong voter enthusiasm to overcome Hillary Clinton's organizational edge in Nevada. (Los Angeles Times)
The nerve center of Nevada’s Democratic Party was abuzz with activity, like a dorm room full of grown-ups cramming for the Big Exam.

Dozens of campaign workers, arrayed around a hodgepodge of old furniture, tapped at their laptop computers and murmured into cell phones, a cardboard cut-out of Hillary Clinton standing sentry in the midst of the well-worn office suite.

A few miles away, in a sleek industrial park, Donald Trump's recently opened headquarters sat shiny and new and largely empty on a recent midday afternoon.

A riot of red, white and blue campaign signs, several arranged to form a big “T,” overlooked tidy rows of vacant tables and unfilled chairs, like advertisements in a showroom awaiting its first customers.

Sept. 16, 2016
This goes to the root of what Trump’s campaign is about. Let’s be clear — it’s about bigotry.”

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, speaking on CNN's "New Day" about Donald Trump's refusal to say President Barack Obama was born in the United States.
Sept. 16, 2016
Donald Trump says he wants to build suspense over whether he still believes President Obama is not American

Sept. 16, 2016
Donald Trump revises his economic plan but leaves many questions unanswered

Don Lee and
Noah Bierman

(Spencer Platt / Getty Images)
Donald Trump scaled back his grandiose plan for tax cuts while proposing more benefits for lower-income households in a speech Thursday, but experts say the numbers in his newly revised economic growth blueprint still don’t add up.

In his most detailed economic plan to date, the Republican presidential nominee essentially halved the amount of tax cuts he will seek to $4.4 trillion over 10 years, in part by capping deductions. At the same time, Trump said his economic strategy — which includes overhauling government regulations, trade and energy policies — would boost U.S. economic growth to 3.5% a year on average, up from 2% in recent years. He promised that his plan would create as many as 25 million jobs over the next decade.

“This is the most pro-growth, pro-jobs, pro-family plan put forth perhaps in the history of our country,” he said in a speech at the Economic Club of New York.

Sept. 16, 2016
Top Clinton Foundation donor who was denied entry into the U.S. fires back with a lawsuit

Joseph Tanfani

Gilbert Chagoury, a major donor to the Clinton Foundation, was denied entry to the U.S. last year by the State Department. (Getty Images)
A Nigerian-Lebanese billionaire donor to the Clinton Foundation sued seven federal agencies Thursday over being denied entry to the U.S., saying his reputation was damaged by the disclosure to the Los Angeles Times of reports alleging he may have facilitated fundraising for Hezbollah.

Gilbert Chagoury — a friend of Bill Clinton, an ambassador to the Vatican and owner of a hilltop mansion in Beverly Hills — said he wanted an opportunity to correct what he said was false information. He said it damaged his reputation and prompted a bank in California to close his accounts.

Last month, The Times reported that the State Department denied a visa to Chagoury, a British citizen, on terrorism-related grounds, a broad category that can apply to anyone suspected of providing any kind of support to an extremist group.

