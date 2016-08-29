Top Clinton aide Huma Abedin to separate from husband Anthony Weiner after latest sexting scandal

It appears it was one sexting episode too many for a marriage, and possibly, the Hillary Clinton campaign.

Top Clinton aide Huma Abedin announced Monday she was separating from her husband, Anthony Weiner, hours after the former congressman became headline fodder in another scandal involving sexually-explicit tweets with another woman.

Abedin issued this statement, according to NBC News:

"After long and painful consideration and work on my marriage, I have made the decision to separate from my husband. Anthony and I remain devoted to doing what is best for our son, who is the light of our life. During this difficult time, I ask for respect for our privacy."

Weiner, who resigned his congressional seat in 2011 after his previous sexually explicit tweets went public, apologized at the time for what he called a "regrettable thing."

The couple later that year welcomed their first child, a son.

Abedin is a constant present on Clinton's team, and remains her long-time top aide.

But Weiner was apparently texting again in 2015, according to a report Monday in the New York Daily News, this time to a Donald Trump supporter. The report said one of the exchanges took place while he was babysitting and included a photo of himself in underwear with his son laying next to him.