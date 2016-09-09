When it comes to North Korea, Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump offer differing views

In the aftermath of North Korea's latest nuclear test, the responses from Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump were – as is often the case – starkly different.

Clinton, the former secretary of State under President Obama, released a detailed statement on Friday, calling the action by North Korea "outrageous and unacceptable."

"I strongly condemn this reckless action, which – coupled with its recent series of missile launches – makes clear Pyongyang’s determination to develop a deliverable nuclear weapon," she said, alluding to four prior nuclear tests. The nuclear launch this week was North Korea's second in less than a year.

"This constitutes a direct threat to the United States, and we cannot and will never accept this," she said.

As Clinton voiced staunch support for Obama's call to strengthen United Nations sanctions against the country, the Trump campaign had a different message: Clinton and Obama are not strong leaders.

"North Korea's fifth nuclear test, the fourth since Hillary Clinton became secretary of State, is yet one more example of Hillary Clinton's catastrophic failures," said Jason Miller, a spokesman for Trump. "Clinton promised to work to end North Korea’s nuclear program as secretary of State, yet the program has only grown in strength and sophistication."

Yet it's unclear what Trump would do to halt the nuclear efforts of North Korea. As of Friday afternoon, the Republican nominee had not offered any details, only enlisting aides – who offered vague responses – to speak on his behalf.

Kellyanne Conway, Trump's campaign manager, said on CBS that if Trump becomes president and North Korea fired ballistic rockets, he "wouldn't do what's done now." She added that if Trump is elected, North Korea will know that the Americans "aren't messing around."

Trump's running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, who received his first national security briefing on Friday, ignored questions about North Korea that were shouted at him by reporters.

In May, Trump, who has no foreign policy experience, said that he would be open to allowing neighbors of North Korea – such as South Korea and Japan – to build their own nuclear arsenals. Such a move could trigger a nuclear arms race in the region between North Korea and U.S. allies.

" If they’re not going to take care of us properly, we cannot afford to be the military and the police for the world," he said on CNN at the time, discussing U.S. armed forces stationed in Japan and South Korea and whether those nations should be able to build nuclear weapons.