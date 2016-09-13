Poll of battleground states finds Hillary Clinton routing Donald Trump among Latinos

Those attempts to court Latino voters appear to be faltering for Donald Trump.

A Univision poll of Latino voters in Arizona, Colorado, Florida and Nevada released Tuesday shows Hillary Clinton trouncing the Republican nominee among this critical voting bloc.

In Florida, Trump trails Clinton by 24 percentage points — the closest margin out of the four states. Clinton leads Trump 68% to 18% in Arizona, 65% to 19% in Nevada and 62% to 17% in Colorado.

Florida, Colorado and Nevada are three battleground states where Latinos are likely to make up more than 10% of the electorate this year.

Trump’s invective this election cycle — he denounced Mexicans as “rapists” and drug runners in his first campaign speech — has hindered his standing with Latinos.

Throughout the Republican primary, Trump insisted that anyone in the country illegally would be deported under his administration. He also questioned the constitutional guarantee of U.S. citizenship to anybody born here.

In an attempt to become more appealing to Latinos, he has dialed back, saying that mass deportation is unlikely and that he would focus on immigrants without legal status who have criminal records. But he has yet to clarify what his immigration policy would entail, and many on his Hispanic advisory council withdrew their support after a hard-line speech last month on immigration.

While Clinton's support with Latinos far outpaces Trump, she does lag behind the level of support President Obama had among Latinos around this time four years ago, according to the Univision survey.

In each of those states, Obama, who campaigned for her in Philadelphia on Tuesday, outpaced Clinton's numbers when it comes to Latino support by an average of 8 percentage points.