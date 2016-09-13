TRAIL GUIDE
While Hillary Clinton recuperates from pneumonia, President Obama campaigns for her in Philadelphia. Donald Trump continues his trip through battleground states, unveiling a new child-care plan in Pennsylvania.

  • Hillary Clinton's new ad shows Donald Trump insulting people, a day after Trump's ad showed Clinton insulting people
  • A Univision poll of Latino voters shows Clinton outpacing Trump in several battleground states
  • The Clintons have always battled the public over their health records
  • Trump tries to win over suburbanites and female voters with new child-care agenda
  • Do presidential candidates need tell the public about their health? How much?
Sept. 13, 2016
5:30 p.m. Sept. 13, 2016, 5:30 p.m.
Chris Megerian

She’s feeling great. I just got off the phone with her.

Bill Clinton, on his wife, Hillary. He spoke from a coffee shop in Los Angeles, where he's filling in for Hillary at fundraisers while she recovers from pneumonia.

