Donald Trump campaigns Wednesday in Ohio. Hillary Clinton is still recovering from her pneumonia, but her campaign — including Bill Clinton and Chelsea Clinton — continue to pack in events.
- Donald Trump's televised consult with Dr. Oz is another odd turn, but campaign says he won't get into the weeds
- Hillary Clinton's policies could fill a book; Trump has offered little on his governing plans
- This video shows what happened after a 69-year-old woman was punched at
a Trump rally
- What do voters thing of Clinton's health? There's a poll for that
