Arnold Schwarzenegger: Let the Libertarians debate

Add the "Governator" to the growing chorus of politicos calling for Libertarian presidential contender Gary Johnson to be included in the presidential debates.

In a Facebook post Friday morning, former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger voiced support for including Johnson and his running mate, Bill Weld, in the televised debates this fall.

"The American people want to hear the voices of Governors Gary Johnson and Bill Weld in the debates this fall. ... I completely agree," Schwarzenegger wrote.

To qualify for the debates, Johnson must receive an average of 15% support in five post-Labor Day national polls. So far, he's hovered at around 10%.

"Our political system benefits when we open the conversation instead of closing it — which is why I fought for and the voters passed open primaries in California and why I hope the Commission on Presidential Debates will listen to the people and include the governors," wrote Schwarzenegger, a Republican who served as California's governor from 2003 through 2010.

Schwarzenegger's appeal comes several days after another prominent Republican, former GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney, also called for the Libertarians' inclusion on the debate stage.