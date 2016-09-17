As police investigate cause of New York explosion, Trump tells crowd a bomb went off

Moments after an explosion in Manhattan on Saturday night, Donald Trump told supporters at a Colorado rally that "a bomb went off" and America must get tough on terrorism.

Trump stepped off his private jet, walked on stage and told a couple of thousand people: "I must tell you that just before I got off the plane, a bomb went off in New York and nobody knows exactly what’s going on. But, boy, we are really in a time – we better get very tough, folks."

Police and firefighters swarmed West 23rd Street in the Chelsea section of Manhattan after an explosion that left about 25 people with minor injuries, authorities said. The cause was not immediately known.

"We better get very tough." Trump said. "We’ll find out. It’s a terrible thing that’s going on in our world and in our country, and we are going to get tough and smart and vigilant. We’ll see what it is."