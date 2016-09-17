Donald Trump is on the campaign trail in Texas and Colorado.
- Donald Trump acknowledges that President Obama was born in the United States, but falsely accuses Hillary Clinton of starting the rumor
- A letter from Mike Pence's doctor gives him a clean bill of health
- Trump has had a lot to say over the years about where Obama was born
- Trump gets the endorsement of a powerful police union
- Gary Johnson and Jill Stein didn't make the cut to appear in the first presidential debate
As police investigate cause of New York explosion, Trump tells crowd a bomb went off
