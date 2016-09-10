TRAIL GUIDE
Trail Guide CAMPAIGN 2016
NATION POLITICS TRAIL GUIDE

Donald Trump is set to speak today at the funeral of conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly

Sept. 10, 2016
8:07 a.m. Sept. 10, 2016, 8:07 a.m.

Barbra Streisand sings special song for Donald Trump

Barbra Streisand sings special song for Donald Trump

At a gala for Hillary Clinton in Manhattan on Friday night, entertainer Barbra Streisand sang a special song for Donald Trump. 

Streisand, 74, performed a parody of the hit song "Send in the Clowns" with special lyrics for the Republican nominee.

Below are a few excerpts:

VERSE 1
Is he that rich?
Maybe he's poor?
'Til he reveals his returns who can be sure?
Who needs this clown?

VERSE 2
Something's amiss
I don't approve
If he were running the free world, where would we move?|
Name me a town?
Just who is this clown?

Latest updates

By the numbers

All things Clinton | All things Trump

How does Clinton or Trump get to 270 electoral votes? Play with our map.

Who's endorsing who? Find out which celebrities support each candidate.

Find out which Republicans support Donald Trump

Get free news and analysis in your inbox daily from our political team.

Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
69°