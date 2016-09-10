Barbra Streisand sings special song for Donald Trump

At a gala for Hillary Clinton in Manhattan on Friday night, entertainer Barbra Streisand sang a special song for Donald Trump.

Streisand, 74, performed a parody of the hit song "Send in the Clowns" with special lyrics for the Republican nominee.

Below are a few excerpts:

VERSE 1

Is he that rich?

Maybe he's poor?

'Til he reveals his returns who can be sure?

Who needs this clown?



VERSE 2

Something's amiss

I don't approve

If he were running the free world, where would we move?|

Name me a town?

Just who is this clown?