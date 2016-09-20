TRAIL GUIDE
Sept. 20, 2016
Bono: Trump is 'potentially the worst idea that ever happened to America'

Christine Rushton

Donald Trump has “hijacked” the Republican Party and comes in as possibly the “worst” idea ever for America, the lead singer of the band U2 said.

“America is like the best idea the world ever came up with,” Irish singer-songwriter Bono told “CBS This Morning” in an interview that aired Tuesday. “But Donald Trump is potentially the worst idea that ever happened to America — potentially.”

Bono, whose real name is Paul David Hewson, argued that the Republican presidential nominee threatens America’s underlying values of justice and equality for all.

“He’s hijacked the party. I think he’s trying to hijack the idea of America,” he said. “And I think it’s bigger than all of us. I think it’s ... really dangerous.”

