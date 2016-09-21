Hillary Clinton lays out education and jobs plans for Americans with disabilities

One of the most infamous moments from the Republican primary was Donald Trump's mockery of a disabled reporter who questioned his false claim that thousands of Muslims in New Jersey celebrated the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Hillary Clinton didn't mention that incident during her speech in Orlando, Fla., where she talked about helping people with disabilities. But it probably wasn't far from her mind as she rattled off a list of ways they contribute to society.

"Across the country, people with disabilities are running businesses, teaching students, caring for our loved ones," she said. "They're holding public office, making breakthrough scientific discoveries, reporting the news, and creating art that inspires and challenges us."

People with disabilities "have so much to offer, but are given too few chances to prove it," she said.

"Whether they can participate in our economy and lead rich, full lives . . . is a reflection on us as a country," Clinton said. "And right now, in too many ways, we are falling short."

If elected, Clinton said she would work to make colleges more accessible, increase economic opportunities for people with disabilities and eliminate lower minimum wage standard for their paychecks.