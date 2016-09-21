TRAIL GUIDE
Trail Guide CAMPAIGN 2016
NATION POLITICS TRAIL GUIDE

Donald Trump heads to Toledo, Ohio. Hillary Clinton rallies in Orlando, Fla.

  • Hillary Clinton had nearly $20 million more cash on hand than Donald Trump at the end of August
  • Trump says black communities are in the worse shape "ever, ever, ever"
  • Trump's campaign tries to use gender to undercut Clinton's candidacy
  • The two candidates' responses to the weekend's bombs show voters a stark difference in approaches to national security
Sept. 21, 2016
1:36 p.m. Sept. 21, 2016, 1:36 p.m.

Hillary Clinton lays out education and jobs plans for Americans with disabilities

Chris Megerian

Hillary Clinton lays out education and jobs plans for Americans with disabilities

(Brendan Smialowski / AFP/Getty Images)
(Brendan Smialowski / AFP/Getty Images)

One of the most infamous moments from the Republican primary was Donald Trump's mockery of a disabled reporter who questioned his false claim that thousands of Muslims in New Jersey celebrated the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. 

Hillary Clinton didn't mention that incident during her speech in Orlando, Fla., where she talked about helping people with disabilities. But it probably wasn't far from her mind as she rattled off a list of ways they contribute to society. 

"Across the country, people with disabilities are running businesses, teaching students, caring for our loved ones," she said. "They're holding public office, making breakthrough scientific discoveries, reporting the news, and creating art that inspires and challenges us."

People with disabilities "have so much to offer, but are given too few chances to prove it," she said. 

"Whether they can participate in our economy and lead rich, full lives . . . is a reflection on us as a country," Clinton said. "And right now, in too many ways, we are falling short."

If elected, Clinton said she would work to make colleges more accessible, increase economic opportunities for people with disabilities and eliminate lower minimum wage standard for their paychecks. 

 

Latest updates

By the numbers

All things Clinton | All things Trump

How does Clinton or Trump get to 270 electoral votes? Play with our map.

Who's endorsing who? Find out which celebrities support each candidate.

Find out which Republicans support Donald Trump

Get free news and analysis in your inbox daily from our political team.

Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
81°