Hillary Clinton's campaign: We have many more paths to victory than Donald Trump does

Hillary Clinton's campaign, shrugging off polling that has shown a tightening presidential race, insists that her path to the presidency remains clearer than Donald Trump’s.

“Here’s the story that no poll can tell: Hillary Clinton has many paths to 270 electoral votes, while Donald Trump has very few,” campaign manager Robby Mook wrote in a memo to donors and supporters Monday, obtained by the Los Angeles Times.

Rather than an internal assessment of the national map, Mook began with the election forecast at FiveThirtyEight.com. The assessment puts Clinton at 191 electoral votes of the 270 needed to win, thanks to reliably Democratic states. Add in states where Clinton is given at least a 70% chance of victory and she reaches 260 electoral votes — 10 shy of the total needed to win, and with seven battleground states in which to find some or all of them.

“Hillary can win just one (Florida, Ohio, or North Carolina) and win the presidency … or she could get over 270 by winning Colorado and New Hampshire … or Iowa … or Nevada … you get the idea,” Mook wrote, adding that Trump would need to win six of those seven to win.

“Those aren’t great odds for Donald Trump.”

Mook said the key to winning those states is “generating a turnout advantage” for Democrats across the ticket, and that a combination of shifting demographics and the campaign’s sophisticated grass-roots organizing will get them there.

“Fortunately, Trump’s campaign made a decision to barely invest in direct voter engagement and mobilization on the ground, so we have to drive this advantage,” Mook said.