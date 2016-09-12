Clinton didn't faint, her campaign manager says

Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager said Monday that the Democratic presidential nominee did not faint when she stumbled as she abruptly left a 9/11 ceremony the prior day.

“She did not lose consciousness. She stumbled getting into the van,” said Robby Mook during an interview on MSNBC.

Clinton overheated during the ceremony in New York City and left early. A video emerged of the candidate struggling to stand, her knees appearing to buckle and needing physical assistance to get into a van.

The video prompted widespread speculation on whether Clinton had fainted, as she did in 2012 when she had the flu and ended up suffering a concussion and blot clot in the brain.

Hours after Clinton left the ceremony, her campaign revealed that she had been diagnosed with pneumonia on Friday and placed on antibiotics. Despite her doctor's advise to rest, Clinton pressed on with her schedule, including a national security meeting, several media interviews and a fundraiser headlined by Barbra Streisand on Friday evening.

Mook repeatedly refused to answer whether he or other members of Clinton’s staff knew that she had been diagnosed with pneumonia on Friday. He did say illness has been spreading in recent weeks in the campaign’s Brooklyn headquarters.

“A lot of us got sick over last few weeks. I probably came in a few more days than I should have,” Mook said.

Mook added that Clinton would return to the campaign trail and release updated medical information later this week.