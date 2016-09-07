TRAIL GUIDE
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton will appear back-to-back at a town hall on military issues in New York..

  • Mke Pence breaks with Trump to talk about "birther" comments, says Obama born in Hawaii
  • Trump says he'd restore defense spending but comes up short on how he'd pay for it
  • Trump ends his media blacklist
  • Hillary Clinton tries to lure conservative Latinos
  • While discussing what Clinton's cough means about her health, Newt Gingrich starts coughing
Sept. 7, 2016
Sept. 7, 2016

Clinton immediate turns to experience and temperament in commander-in-chief forum

Seema Mehta

Hillary Clinton immediately turned to her experience in government and her temperament as she argued during Wednesday's prime-time town hall on military issues that she is most qualified to be the nation’s commander in chief.

Asked by moderator Matt Lauer the most important quality for the leader of the nation’s armed forces, Clinton replied: “Steadiness. An absolute rock steadiness mixed with strength to be able to make the hard decisions. I’ve had the unique experience watching and working with several presidents, and these are not easy decisions because if they were, they wouldn’t get to the president in the first place.”

Clinton repeated an experience she frequently describes on the campaign trail: being in the Situation Room as secretary of State while the raid that killed Osama bin Laden unfolded.

Though she agreed at the outset not to attack rival Donald Trump, the argument was an implicit criticism of the GOP nominee’s lack of experience in government, and some of the incendiary statements he has made about foreign policy. Eleven minutes into the forum, she directly attacked Trump by name by raising his conflicting statements on the invasion of Iraq.

