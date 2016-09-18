TRAIL GUIDE
President Obama delivers a fiery speech, urging black voters to support Hillary Clinton.

  • Clinton is holding on to a lead in the key state of Pennsylvania, a new poll shows
  • Donald Trump says Clinton wants to 'abolish' the border, another falsehood by the GOP nominee
  • A letter from Mike Pence's doctor gives him a clean bill of health
  • Trump tried to end the "birther" talk about Obama last week, but he has had a lot to say over the years about where the president was born
Sept. 18, 2016
Clinton maintains lead in Pennsylvania, new poll finds

Laura Olson

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)
(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Hillary Clinton has a 9-point lead among likely Pennsylvania voters as Donald Trump continues to struggle among groups key to winning the state, according to a Morning Call/Muhlenberg College poll released Saturday.

The survey, conducted Sept. 12-16, found Clinton leading the presidential race in the key battleground state, with 47% of respondents saying they intend to vote for her or are leaning that way. Trump was at 38%, while 11% said they'd pick neither of the major-party choices, and 4% said they are not sure.

Pennsylvania is a must-win state for both candidates. Many analysts regard it as the key bellwether for this election. 

