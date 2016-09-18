Clinton maintains lead in Pennsylvania, new poll finds

Hillary Clinton has a 9-point lead among likely Pennsylvania voters as Donald Trump continues to struggle among groups key to winning the state, according to a Morning Call/Muhlenberg College poll released Saturday.

The survey, conducted Sept. 12-16, found Clinton leading the presidential race in the key battleground state, with 47% of respondents saying they intend to vote for her or are leaning that way. Trump was at 38%, while 11% said they'd pick neither of the major-party choices, and 4% said they are not sure.

Pennsylvania is a must-win state for both candidates. Many analysts regard it as the key bellwether for this election.