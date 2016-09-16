Hillary Clinton on Donald Trump's birtherism: 'There is no erasing it in history'

As Hillary Clinton struggles to energize black voters, Donald Trump gave her efforts a boost by refusing during a Washington Post interview to state that he accepts that President Obama is an American citizen.

Clinton ripped into Trump for his refusal to disavow the so-called birther movement, as the crowd at a meeting of the Black Women’s Agenda in Washington roared with approval.

“You know who Donald Trump is,” Clinton said, just before Trump was expected to address the issue across town at his new hotel near the White House. “For five years, he has led the birther movement to delegitimize our first black president. His campaign was founded on this outrageous lie. There is no erasing it in history.

"Just yesterday, Trump again refused to say with his own words that the president was born in the United States," she went on, referring to the newspaper interview. "Donald Trump’s advisors had the temerity to say he is doing the country a service by pushing these lies. No he isn’t.”

Clinton demanded that Trump apologize. And in warning the conference-goers about Trump’s efforts of late to moderate his rhetoric and project a more statesmanlike image, she quoted Maya Angelou, as Clinton often does in such speeches. The crowd joined her in reciting the line: “When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.”

“There is no new Donald Trump,” Clinton said. “There never will be. Donald Trump looks at President Obama after eight years as our president and he still doesn’t see him as an American. Think of how dangerous that is. Imagine a person in the oval office who traffics in conspiracy theories and refuses to let them go no matter what the facts are. Imagine a president who sees someone who doesn’t look like him and doesn’t agree with him and thinks, ‘that person must not be a real American.’”

Trump’s involvement with the birther movement is a major liability for him with black voters, and one his campaign has repeatedly tried to address by saying that Trump does accept Obama is an American citizen. But Trump himself, famously averse to apologies, has balked at several opportunities to disavow his association with birtherism.

Clinton urged attendees at the campaign to mobilize black women on her behalf. “African American women turned out to vote more than any other group of Americans in 2012,” she said. “This year, once again you have your hands on the wheel of history. And you can write the next chapter of the American story.”