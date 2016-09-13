Clinton to resume campaigning Thursday after bout with pneumonia

Hillary Clinton will resume campaign travel on Thursday following a break as she recovered from pneumonia, according to a campaign spokesman.

The Democratic presidential nominee remained at home on Tuesday, said spokesman Nick Merrill.

“She has spent the day catching up on reading briefings, making calls, and she watched President Obama's speech in Philadelphia on TV,” Merrill said in a statement.

Clinton was diagnosed with pneumonia on Friday but did not reveal the health development until hours after she struggled to stand and was forced to abruptly leave a 9/11 memorial ceremony on Sunday.

She had planned to campaign and raise money in California and Nevada on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. She canceled those plans and dispatched husband Bill Clinton to some of the events.

On Thursday, Clinton is scheduled to speak at the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute gala in Washington.