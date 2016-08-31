Clinton tweets a list of Trump's comments on Mexico

Can’t remember what Donald Trump has tweeted in the past about Mexico? Hillary Clinton can help — she tweeted a list showing all of Trump’s tweets about Mexico in the past two years Wednesday.

Ahead of Trump’s meeting with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, Clinton’s campaign offered a “refresher” on the Republican nominee’s comments about the country and its border with the U.S.

“Trump announced his campaign for president by calling Mexican immigrants ‘rapists’ and criminals (‘and some, I assume, are good people,’ he added generously),” Clinton said in a statement on the post. “Trump has been publicly disparaging Mexican immigrants — and the entire nation of Mexico — for years.”

Trump will also detail his hard-line immigration plan in a speech Wednesday.