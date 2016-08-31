LOCAL
Framed, Chapter 3: Secret lovers, legal maneuvering and a fictional blueprint for 'the perfect crime'
TRAIL GUIDE
Trail Guide CAMPAIGN 2016
NATION POLITICS TRAIL GUIDE

Donald Trump travels to Mexico to meet with President Enrique Peña Nieto ahead of his immigration speech Wednesday.

Aug. 31, 2016
6:14 a.m. Aug. 31, 2016, 6:14 a.m.

Clinton tweets a list of Trump's comments on Mexico

Christine Rushton

Clinton tweets a list of Trump's comments on Mexico

Can’t remember what Donald Trump has tweeted in the past about Mexico? Hillary Clinton can help — she tweeted a list showing all of Trump’s tweets about Mexico in the past two years Wednesday.

Ahead of Trump’s meeting with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, Clinton’s campaign offered a “refresher” on the Republican nominee’s comments about the country and its border with the U.S.

“Trump announced his campaign for president by calling Mexican immigrants ‘rapists’ and criminals (‘and some, I assume, are good people,’ he added generously),” Clinton said in a statement on the post. “Trump has been publicly disparaging Mexican immigrants — and the entire nation of Mexico — for years.”

Trump will also detail his hard-line immigration plan in a speech Wednesday.

Latest updates

By the numbers

All things Clinton | All things Trump

How does Clinton or Trump get to 270 electoral votes? Play with our map.

Who's endorsing who? Find out which celebrities support each candidate.

Find out which Republicans support Donald Trump

Get free news and analysis in your inbox daily from our political team.

Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
69°