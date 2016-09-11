Hillary Clinton's campaign revealed Sunday, after the Democrat felt unwell and left a Sept. 11 commemoration, that she was diagnosed Friday with pneumonia. She and Republican Donald Trump took a break from campaigning Sunday to remember victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
- Clinton, feeling unwell, leaves Sunday's Sept. 11 service early. A campaign spokesman says she felt "overheated." Later, her doctor says she has pneumonia.
- Clinton expresses regret for calling half of Trump's supporters "deplorables."
- Here's why Clinton's "deplorables" comment isn't really like Mitt Romney's 47% claim.
- Trump: Iranians who harass the U.S. Navy "will be shot out of the water."
Clinton being treated for pneumonia, her doctor says
