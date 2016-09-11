Clinton being treated for pneumonia, her doctor says

Hillary Clinton, who had to leave a Sept. 11 ceremony early because she didn’t feel well Sunday, is being treated for pneumonia, her doctor said in a statement after examining the Democratic candidate at her house Sunday afternoon.

“While at this morning's event, she became overheated and dehydrated. I have just examined her and she is now re-hydrated and recovering nicely," said Dr. Lisa R. Bardack in a written statement.

Bardack said that Clinton was diagnosed with pneumonia on Friday.

“She was put on antibiotics, and advised to rest and modify her schedule,” the physician wrote.

Clinton’s early departure from the ceremony and a video that showed her struggling to stand as she left stoked speculation about the state of her health. Her critics and GOP rival Donald Trump have been questioning her physical fitness for office, pointing to her periodic coughing fits.

Bardack, Clinton’s physician for more than a decade, said in her statement that the Democratic nominee’s cough was related to allergies and the pneumonia was diagnosed during an evaluation of the cough.