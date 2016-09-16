Clinton: 'You don’t talk about ISIS with a big grin on your face'

Hillary Clinton on Friday slapped at a Republican critique of her lack of smile during a national security forum.

“The other night I was on a show being asked about ISIS and Iran and I was serious. These are important issues that the country needs to talk about and the Republicans were saying, ‘Oh, she looks so serious.' Well, you don’t talk about ISIS with a big grin on your face,” Clinton said, using an acronym for the Islamic State terrorist organization. “They’re a barbaric, evil group that we have to defeat and wipe out."

Clinton appeared to be referring to a national security forum last week. Afterward, Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus tweeted about Clinton’s demeanor and that she wasn’t smiling during the event.