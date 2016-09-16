Clinton: 'You don’t talk about ISIS with a big grin on your face'

Hillary Clinton on Friday slapped at a Republican critique of her lack of smile during a national security forum.
“The other night I was on a show being asked about ISIS and Iran and I was serious. These are important issues that the country needs to talk about and the Republicans were saying, ‘Oh, she looks so serious.' Well, you don’t talk about ISIS with a big grin on your face,” Clinton said, using an acronym for the Islamic State terrorist organization. “They’re a barbaric, evil group that we have to defeat and wipe out."
Clinton appeared to be referring to a national security forum last week. Afterward, Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus tweeted about Clinton’s demeanor and that she wasn’t smiling during the event.
Clinton made the remarks during a taping of “The Tonight Show” that will air at 11:35 p.m. Monday on NBC.
The comment was in response to a question from host Jimmy Fallon about the trickiness of showing her optimistic side on the campaign trail with “the bad-ass Hillary” that some voters want to see “who’s going to protect us and be tough.”
Clinton responded that it was a balancing act and “tricky,” especially for a female candidate.
Earlier, when she walked onto the set, Fallon put on a face mask, a reference to Clinton’s recent bout of pneumonia that prompted her to take a break from the campaign trail.
Clinton laughed heartily and gave Fallon a high five. The late-night host immediately whipped out a bottle of hand sanitizer and rubbed his hands, prompting more laughter from the Democratic nominee and the audience.
GOP rival Donald Trump appeared on the show on Thursday, when Fallon mussed his famous bouffant.