Facebook co-founder promises $20 million to stop Trump

A co-founder of Facebook endorsed Hillary Clinton late Thursday, and said he plans to donate $20 million to several Democratic-allied groups in an effort to help defeat Donald Trump this election cycle.

Dustin Moskovitz, who co-founded the social media site with Mark Zuckerberg and others in 2004, penned a Medium article with his wife, Cari Tuna, condemning Trump’s ideas as being driven by “fear” and “tribalism.”

“Will we focus on how to advantage those most similar to us while building barriers to separate us from the rest of the world?” Moskovitz wrote in “Compelled to Act: We’re committing $20 million to help Democrats in the 2016 election.” “Or, alternatively, will we continue in the direction of increased tolerance, diversity and interdependence in the name of mutual prosperity?”

Moskovitz said he and Tuna have not previously endorsed a candidate in an election and have voted Democratic in the past.

“We believe their [the Republican Party's and Donald Trump’s] positions, especially on immigration, which purport to improve the lives of Americans, would in practice hurt citizens and noncitizens alike,” Moskovitz wrote. “In contrast, the Democratic Party, and Hillary Clinton in particular, is running on a vision of optimism, pragmatism, inclusiveness and mutual benefit.”

The organizations set to receive the funds include: the Hillary Victory Fund, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the League of Conservation Voters Victory Fund (which will receive $5 million), For Our Future PAC (which will also receive $5 million), MoveOn.org Political Action, Color of Change PAC and other voter-registration groups.