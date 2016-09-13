While Hillary Clinton recuperates from her pneumonia, President Obama will campaign for her Tuesday in Philadelphia. Donald Trump continues his trail through the battleground states, unveiling a new childcare plan Tuesday evening in Pennsylvania.
- Hillary Clinton's new ad shows Donald Trump insulting people, a day after Trump's ad showed Clinton insulting people
- Trump tries to win over suburbanites and female voters with new childcare agenda
- President Obama returns to the campaign trail while Clinton recuperates
- Do presidential candidates need tell the public about their health? How much?
- Why is this doctor promoting new theories about Clinton's health?
- Hillary Clinton wants millennial support, but how does she get them to vote?
'Concussion' doctor suggests without evidence that poison a factor in Clinton's illness
