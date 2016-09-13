TRAIL GUIDE
While Hillary Clinton recuperates from her pneumonia, President Obama will campaign for her Tuesday in Philadelphia. Donald Trump continues his trail through the battleground states, unveiling a new childcare plan Tuesday evening in Pennsylvania.

Sept. 13, 2016
'Concussion' doctor suggests without evidence that poison a factor in Clinton's illness

Christine Rushton

'Concussion' doctor suggests without evidence that poison a factor in Clinton's illness

A doctor depicted in the Hollywood film “Concussion” suggested that someone may have poisoned Hillary Clinton, joining a chorus of social media users who are confident they know what ails Clinton despite never examining her.

Bennet Omalu, a forensic pathologist from Nigeria, made headlines when he discovered chronic traumatic encephalopathy in the brains of former NFL players, a disease that stems from repeated head trauma or concussions.

After Clinton stumbled on Sunday, he tweeted that her doctors should check for poison.

Clinton’s doctor later revealed she had diagnosed the candidate with pneumonia on Friday.

But Omalu continued to argue on Twitter that he thinks Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin can’t be trusted, suggesting an unfounded connection between them and the Democratic nominee's illness.  

He joined a long list of speculators offering theories on Clinton's health in the last few months.

Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
