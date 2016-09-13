'Concussion' doctor suggests without evidence that poison a factor in Clinton's illness

A doctor depicted in the Hollywood film “Concussion” suggested that someone may have poisoned Hillary Clinton, joining a chorus of social media users who are confident they know what ails Clinton despite never examining her.

Bennet Omalu, a forensic pathologist from Nigeria, made headlines when he discovered chronic traumatic encephalopathy in the brains of former NFL players, a disease that stems from repeated head trauma or concussions.

After Clinton stumbled on Sunday, he tweeted that her doctors should check for poison.